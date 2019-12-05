‘The Assistant’ Trailer Dissects the Quiet Horrors of Life on the Job

0

Quick question: How are you feeling? Generally “fine”? Not having a “slow-burn, paralyzing anxiety attack”? Well allow me to radically shift your reality, thanks to the first trailer for upcoming indie thriller The Assistant. The film, from first-time narrative writer/director Kitty Green (the documentary Casting JonBenet), promises to get right the hell under your skin — especially if you’ve worked any desk job.

Julia Garner (Ozark) plays Jane, a young woman who operates under the unfortunately naive position that in our late-capitalist corporate space, hard work yields fair results. Instead, as she finds in the painstakingly real-time narrative, hard work yields all kinds of outrages, small and increasingly big. Does her male boss deliver inscrutable, impossible instructions? Yup. Do her male coworkers belittle their female colleagues and laugh at her foibles? Yup. Is she literally used as a coat rack by less qualified people? Yup. And maybe — just maybe — will she uncover some kind of brushed under the rug conspiracy while checking the company’s books? Boy howdy, if your heart rate isn’t increasing just by reading vague descriptions of this thing, you might already be dead. If you’re into particularly slow-building, existential, procedurally-bent thrillers like Side Effects or Zodiac, or real-time indie suspense flicks like Searching or Grand Piano, The Assistant is going scratch a very satisfying itch for you.

The Assistant comes to theatres January 31, 2020, courtesy of Bleecker Street. We’ll have more thoughts on the film later, but for now, here’s the first look at the disquieting psychological thriller.

