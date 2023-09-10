The Big Picture Kate Mara and Gabriel Luna join Laurence Fishburne in the sci-fi thriller The Astronaut, which follows the story of a survivor of a space disaster.

The film, directed by Jess Varley, explores the protagonist's experience as she believes that something alien has returned with her from space.

Mara, Luna, and Fishburne all have notable backgrounds in the sci-fi genre, making the film especially intriguing for fans of the genre.

Kate Mara and Gabriel Luna are coming aboard The Astronaut. The pair will be joining Laurence Fishburne in the sci-fi thriller. Deadline reports that the feature will be the writing and directorial debut of Jess Varley. Mara will play the titular astronaut, Sam Walker, who miraculously survives a space disaster and is found alive in a capsule floating in the Atlantic. Instead of reuniting with her husband (Terminator: Dark Fate and The Last of Us' Luna), she's put into a high-security facility for observation and testing by General William Harris (Fishburne).

Soon, a series of strange occurrences convinces Sam that something alien may have come back with her from space. The Astronaut is set to shoot in Ireland next month under an interim SAG-AFTRA agreement; it is being shopped by the Highland Film Group at the Toronto International Film Festival.

Mara began acting as a teenager, landing recurring roles on Everwood and Nip/Tuck. She subsequently had roles on 24, Entourage, and the first season of American Horror Story before starring in the first two seasons of the Netflix political thriller House of Cards, netting her an Emmy nomination. In 2020, she starred in and produced the FX miniseries A Teacher. On the big screen, she's appeared in 127 Hours, Megan Leavey, and the ill-fated 2015 reboot of Fantastic Four. She can currently be seen in the sci-fi thriller miniseries Class of '09 alongside Brian Tyree Henry.

Image via HBO

'The Astronaut's Cast Have Notable Sci-Fi Backgrounds

With The Astronaut, Mara will be returning to space after starring in 2015's The Martian alongside Matt Damon, Jessica Chastain, Jeff Daniels, Kristin Wiig, Sean Bean, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Michael Peña, and more. Like Mara, Luna and Fishburne are no strangers to the sci-fi genre either; Luna notably appeared as Rev-9 in Terminator: Dark Fate while Fishburne is known world over for his role as Morpheus in The Matrix franchise. With The Astronaut still early in production, it will be interesting to see who will be joining the trio on the cast list.

The Astronaut will begin filming next month. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates on the movie.