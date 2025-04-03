In today’s world, justice isn’t always about upholding the law, it’s more about who has the power to bend it. Built on this hyper-realistic premise, The Attorney is more than your run-of-the-mill legal drama, the film transforms the courtroom into a battlefield of sorts with politics on one end and morality on the other. The storyline itself is centered on Song Woo-seok (Song Kang-ho), a self-made tax lawyer who prioritizes success over justice. But when an old friend’s son is arrested, tortured, and falsely accused of being a communist sympathizer, Woo-seok finds himself in the middle of a case that’s bigger than any legal loophole. Drawing inspiration from the real-life Burim case of the 1980s, The Attorney head-on explores the cost of speaking up in a system programmed to subdue anyone with a voice.

The film may be listed as a courtroom thriller, but soon enough it turns into a highly personal pursuit of the truth. Even more, it comes complete with sharp dialogue, top-shelf performances, and moments that are as shocking as they are relatable. But what really makes The Attorney so gripping is that it’s not another history lesson, it’s about how history keeps repeating itself.

‘The Attorney’s Story May Be Gripping, but the Truth Is Even Wilder

Image via Next Entertainment World

Some legal dramas are interesting because of great writing, but The Attorney has something even stronger in its corner — reality. It’s not one of those movies that takes creative liberties to make history feel more dramatic, and it didn’t need to because the real Burim case was somehow even more shocking. Back in 1981, South Korea’s military regime apprehended 22 students and activists for spreading communist ideals. The shocker here was that there was no real evidence to back up the claim. These people weren’t slick spies or uproaring revolutionaries, they were a group of like-minded people having conversations about philosophy and democracy. But apparently, under Chun Doo-hwan’s dictatorship, that was enough to get anyone arrested, tortured, and set up for a rigged trial.

On more levels than one, the film taps into the brutality of this crackdown, but it’s safe to say that the real-life events were even darker. In testimonies delivered after the entire ordeal, survivors recalled being beaten for days, and forced into giving false confessions. All in all, The Attorney does not dim the light on the corruption at play, but what really sells the brief is how closely it mirrors reality. Much like it was in the film, the accused were paraded into a courtroom where the verdict was already passed. And the same way Song Kang-ho’s character fights vehemently to expose the injustice, the real lawyer, Roh Moo-hyun, does the same when he takes on a case that could tank his career. The wildest part of the whole case is that it didn’t just shape history, it defined South Korea’s future. A courtroom battle that started as an impossible fight ended up producing a president who pushed for the democratic reforms they needed.

‘The Attorney’s Genre Switch Is Its Boldest and Smartest Move