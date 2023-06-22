After Guardians of the Galaxy and Peacemaker, James Gunn and Peter Safran are ready to lead the DCU in a new wave of films, TV shows, games, and animations tied to a single universe. The first part of their ambitious two-part plan of forthcoming projects is titled 'Gods and Monsters.' Aside from Batman and Superman (which won't be reprised by Henry Cavill), there will be a few deep-cut comic book heroes getting movies of their own, including The Authority (a superhero team that was initially part of the WildStorm comic book universe). From plot to character breakdown, here is everything we know about this upcoming DC installment.

Image via DC Comics

After the DC studio heads announced ten movies and TV shows that will be part of this new phase in the DCU, comic book fans are more than excited to know the release window for these upcoming projects. Yet, most of them do not have official release dates, including The Authority film. The only title from phase one that has a premiere date is Superman: Legacy, which will be out on June 11, 2025. Given how far along this film is scheduled to come out, it is very probable that The Authority won't release before 2025.

What Are the Comic Origins of The Authority?

Before The Authority came to be in the DC Comics, Jim Lee and Brandon Choi founded Wildstorm Comics in 1992 to set itself apart from the DC and Marvel canons. Back then, antiheroes were a big deal and one of the most hardcore superhero groups was called Stormwatch. Once their popularity began to decrease, many of the superheroes that were part of Stormwatch died and only a few of them remained together under a new identity called The Authority. The new formation came to be after DC bought Wildstorm in 1999. The comics were initially written by Warren Ellis, who penned the first twelve issues before Mark Millar, Grant Morrison, and others stepped in. The Authority eventually interacted with Justice League once Wildstorm began to follow DC continuity through Flashpoint in 2011. Given that the first part of the DCU under Gunn and Safran's leadership will begin after the events of The Flash, The Authority's film is probably similar to the comics.

Who Are The Authority?

As previously mentioned, antiheroes were at an all-time high in the '90s. The superheroes that were part of The Authority might've vouched for humanity's safety, but they were open to getting their hands dirty in the process. In other words, their moral compass was a bit off. Jenny Sparks (the leader of the group), Jack Hawksmoor, Midnighter, Apollo, The Doctor (a.k.a. Jeroen Thronedike), The Engineer (a.k.a. Angela Spica), and Swift (a.k.a. Shen Li-Min) were all part of the team. Although this is their main formation, the upcoming film will probably feature another superhero from the comics as part of The Authority. Jenny Quantum is from Singapore, and she becomes Jenny Sparks' successor once the hero dies in the comics.

When it comes to superpowers, each member of the team brings their strengths to the table. Sparks is known as the "Spirit of the 21st Century" and her power is to generate and turn herself into electricity. Hawksmoor can connect with the cities he is in, enabling him to have different superpowers depending on his location. For instance, he can do anything from talking to buildings to gliding through concrete due to his connection with the urban environment. Midnighter and Apollo both gained their powers through scientific experiments, and their abilities are very similar to Batman and Superman's superpowers respectively. The Doctor is a shaman that inherited the powers of all the other shamans that existed before him. The Engineer has merged her blood system with nanotechnology, making her overpowered with abilities such as shapeshifting, making objects out of thin air, technopathy, and radio-telepathy. Lastly, Swift has wings and talons allowing her to fly super fast.

What is The Authority's Plot?

Not much has been revealed about the plot for The Authority, other than that it will be based on The Authority Omnibus by Warren Ellis. The comic book, published in 2019, follows the earliest interactions of the superhero group, which might indicate that the film's plot will be The Authority's origin story. The comic book sold out instantly since Gunn shared the source material for the upcoming project via Twitter. This strongly indicates fans' excitement over the DC Studios' production.

Who Is Making The Authority?

RELATED: James Gunn & Peter Safran Named Head of DC StudiosAs previously mentioned Gunn and Safran are not only the new DC studio heads, but they are also overseeing the ten upcoming projects that were announced for phase one of their two-part production plan. Here's what Gunn revealed to Collider about his involvement The Authority's creative direction:

"I only have seven days in the week, all of which are used in the service of DC storytelling. I'm working all the time. I can only do what I can do. So we're going to have to make a decision at some point. Whether or not, you know, is it better for me to, you know, I can write more. I already wrote all of that. I've written a lot of that. I've worked a lot on the outline for The Authority myself. So what best serves DC? What best serves the fans? Is it me really focusing on Superman and making sure we have a great opening? Or is it me kind of giving a little bit to that, a little bit to this? It's not an easy answer, and I'm figuring it out as I go along. It's the number one unknown thing about this, I don't have all the answers. I'm just trying to learn as best as I can, how we can keep the quality because that's what matters."

Although the film seems to be in its early stages, it is nice to know that Bryan Hitch, one of the creators behind The Authority comics, is just as stoked for the film as fans.