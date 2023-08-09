The Big Picture The Last Voyage of the Demeter, a Dracula-inspired horror movie, is generating buzz due to its use of practical effects instead of CGI, a choice made by director André Øvredal known for his previous film Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark.

Practical effects in horror films enhance the cinematic experience for both actors and audiences, allowing for more natural interactions and creating a sense of realism that digital effects often lack.

The Autopsy of Jane Doe, directed by Øvredal, stands out as a memorable horror movie due to its effective use of practical effects, particularly in its gruesome autopsy scenes, showcasing the director's talent in this area.

Since the release of the first trailer of The Last Voyage of the Demeter, the upcoming Dracula-inspired horror movie has been praised for the terrifying vampire it features. Going against Hollywood's trends, The Last Voyage of the Demeter favors practical effects for its creature instead of relying on CGI, which explains the buzz surrounding the movie. That choice shouldn't be surprising, as Norwegian director André Øvredal has already given us new nightmares with the practical monsters of 2019's Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark. Still, while Scary Stories might be Øvredal's most famous movie to date, his Hollywood breakout came with 2016's The Autopsy of Jane Doe. It's thanks to Øvredal's first English-language movie that the director got to helm bigger projects, as The Autopsy of Jane Doe crowned him as a practical effects king.

Practical Effects Can Be Better Than Digital Ones

There are some obvious advantages to practical effects compared to digital ones, especially in horror. Regardless of how brilliant an actor can be, the presence of physical objects on set helps a performer to get a better feeling of each scene. Instead of imagining what will be conjured by digital artists over a vast green canvas, with practical effects actors can actually see the fantastic things that share the set with them, from strange creatures to alien environments. In the case of horror, it's easier for actors to convey fear if they are aware of the spooky things threatening their characters' lives. Prosthetic pieces of flesh and amputated limbs can be manipulated by actors, leading to more natural interactions. And although practical effects also impose limitations on filmmaking, that actually helps directors, producers, and designers to get more creative, as they need to find solutions that can be recreated in real-life.

Practical effects also enhance the cinematic experience on the audience's side. Digital effects are potentially cheaper, which is why they are overused in Hollywood. However, good CGI takes time and effort, two things studios rarely give their filmmaking crews. That results in overworked digital artists who trade their mental health for movies that don’t look that good when they hit theaters. For redundancy's sake, that’s not the fault of the hardworking artists that bring wondrous scenes to life with CGI, but of greedy studios denying the money and time these artists would need to refine digital effects. Practical effects, on the other hand, will always look somewhat natural. After all, they are real. That’s also why CGI movies tend to look old after just a couple of years, as digital technology quickly becomes obsolete. Meanwhile, solid practical effects last forever, with decades-old movies still capable of looking great for younger generations.

Why Are Practical Effects So Important in Horror?

While well-made practical effects can elevate every cinema genre, for horror they are even more essential. Horror offers a cathartic experience by putting the audience in what can be perceived as dangerous, even though we all know we’re safe in front of the screen. Realistic effects are essential for this, as our brains are programmed to reject anything that looks fake. So, practical effects help a horror movie to establish its threats and pull us into a nightmare that feels incredibly real. As a result, the catharsis offered by horror hits harder.

Finally, practical effects also help audiences to appreciate filmmaking beyond screening. If a movie uses practical effects, regardless of its genre, people leave theaters wondering how filmmakers manage to shoot specific scenes or how an eye-catching monstrous character was brought to life. It’s no wonder the best horror movies of the year, from Evil Dead Rise to Talk to Me, offer spine-chilling experiences anchored in practical effects. By the looks of it, Øvredal's The Last Voyage of the Demeter might soon join that list. Before that, though, The Autopsy of Jane Doe is the perfect example of how practical effects help improve any horror story.

‘The Autopsy of Jane Doe’ Showcases André Øvredal’s Genius

Starring Succession's Brian Cox and Emile Hirsch as a father and son duo of coroners, The Autopsy of Jane Doe revolves around the medical investigation for the cause of death of a young woman (Olwen Kelly) found half-buried in a gruesome crime scene. The script by Ian Goldberg and Richard Naing starts strong by keeping the story's focus on the mysteries each stage of the autopsy reveals about the unidentified corpse. Unfortunately, things take a turn for the worst in the third act, when The Autopsy of Jane Doe becomes a generic horror movie with bland scares and not enough space for character development. Yet, Øvredal's first English-language movie is still remembered as one of the scariest movies of the last decade, thanks to its practical effects. Almost half of The Autopsy of Jane Doe’s runtime is dedicated to the autopsy itself, as Cox and Hirsch cut into the motionless body. That means the movie is not for the squeamish, as Øvredal keeps the camera steadily focused on Jane Doe's internal organs and bloody tissues, slowly ripping her body apart as the coroners keep digging into her flesh for answers.

It would be easy just to paint Kelly’s belly green and use digital effects to recreate the insides of a human body. Even so, Øvredal worked with the practical effects team to make the autopsy as realistic as possible, turning The Autopsy of Jane Doe into a memorable experience despite the script’s pitfalls. It’s unnerving to see Cox’s gloved finger struggling to scrap skin from flesh or using a scalpel to open a stomach. From broken bones moving under the skin to burnt flesh, Øvredal’s practical effects have an unsettling texture that makes the whole affair incredibly realistic. And that assures The Autopsy of Jane Doe remains a cult classic.

Thanks to the spectacle Øvredal offers in The Autopsy of Jane Doe, the director was chosen to helm the film adaptation of Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark, produced by another practical effects master, Guillermo del Toro. With a bigger budget at his disposal, Øvredal managed to create even more disturbing scenes. As such, Øvredal cemented his place in Hollywood as a master of practical effects. Still, The Autopsy of Jane Doe deserves more praise than it gets, as it’s the first English-language movie to showcase Øvredal’s knack for making our stomachs turn.