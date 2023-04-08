The Marvel Cinematic Universe's group of mighty heroes recently celebrated its decade-long existence by giving fans a slew of new Avengers comics, apparel, and collectibles, in addition to upcoming MCU releases. For fans of the MCU and Funko Pop collectors alike, another Marvel icon is yet again getting the Pop Figure treatment, this time with the retro version of Natasha Romanoff, better known as the lethal Black Widow. Funko Pop's Marvel Avengers: Earth's Mightiest 60th Anniversary Collection Pop and Pin includes a 1970s-inspired Black Widow that comes with an enamel pin, available for pre-order on Amazon for $20.99.

The Earth's Mightiest 60th Anniversary Collection celebrates the first appearances of certain Avengers members in the comics, including Captain America's miniature figure, designed after the hero's first appearance in the 1964 issue of the Avengers comics, alongside the retro Black Panther, as well as Thor and Iron Man. Joining Steve Rogers, T'Challa, Thor, and Tony Stark is the fearsome Black Widow in her 1970s-styled black and red hair, clad in a black and blue suit with gold details.

The new Black Widow Pop figure release is an addition to Funko's already extensive collection of MCU-inspired collectibles, which includes the build-a-scene Pop figures, Thor's house in New Asgard, Hawkeye's Victory Shawarma series, Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Funkos, and a Shuri figure, among many other miniature collectibles. With the retro Black Widow now available for pre-order, fans can add another mini figure to display on their respective shelves.

Black Widow's Legacy in the Comics

Black Widow is a staple superhero Marvel's comics, animations, and films. She is a Russian spy who first appeared in Stan Lee's Tales of Suspense #52, who eventually became a member of the Avengers. Although her appearance in 1964 introduced without depth in comics, the Black Widow character transformed into something much stronger hero, featuring the suit and her red hair that fans have grown to love over the years, which is also the inspiration behind the new Black Widow-inspired Funko Pop release.

The character, moreover, first appeared on the big screen in 2010 as Tony Stark's personal assistant in Iron Man 2. Since then, the character played by Scarlett Johansson has appeared in a number of MCU features – from 2012 to 2021 – including The Avengers, Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame, where the character unfortunately met her ultimate demise. Luckily, in 2021, a standalone Black Widow film was released, starring Johansson herself, alongside Florence Pugh, Rachel Weisz, and Ever Gabo Anderson as the younger version of Natasha Romanoff.

While fans are still hoping to see more of Natasha in future MCU films, you can have her (the miniature version) delivered straight to your home to join some of your collections