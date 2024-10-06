The late Oscar winner, Sean Connery, is known for many iconic roles, especially Agent 007, James Bond, in the Bond film series. Connery was the first actor to portray Bond on the big screen. However, Connery's illustrious career only had one villainous turn in The Avengers. No, not Marvel's The Avengers! The other Avengers! The Avengers is a spy movie with British source material. This film featured Connery portraying a Bond-style villain, Sir August de Wynter, opposite an A-list cast. However, the poorly edited film failed to garner any success. It's time to take a deeper look at Connery's rare wicked outing in the 1990s big-budget adaptation of the classic 1960s hit television show of the same name!

'The Avengers' Is Based on the Classic 1960s Television Series

The Avengers was a popular spy show that ran from 1961 to 1969. The British series eventually found its way to the U.S. airwaves and became a bonafide hit. The show is best known for its stars, Patrick Macnee and Diana Rigg, for their respective portrayals of British Intelligence agents John Steed and Emma Peel. The Avengers was a trendsetting, groundbreaking show for its time, and it was a huge success. Rigg joined the series as Emma Peel midway into its run, and her character became a feminist icon of the era as a lady spy and heroine. Ms. Peel's trendy black leather outfits proved symbolic of the 1960s and became historically influential.

While The Avengers was enjoying great success on television, the James Bond franchise made its cinematic debut in 1962. Connery starred in the first five films as Bond, which were global smash hits. The Avengers' Rigg would even join the Bond series in 1969, portraying Bond's love interest, Contessa Teresa di Vicenzo, in On Her Majesty's Secret Service, opposite George Lazenby. Macnee would also join the Bond franchise, appearing opposite Roger Moore in 1985's A View to a Kill. In many ways, James Bond and The Avengers enjoyed parallel success in the 1960s.

'The Avengers' Featured an A-List Cast

The Avengers movie boasted an impressive cast. Rising Hollywood it-girl Uma Thurman portrayed the famous Emma Peel opposite Ralph Fiennes as John Steed, who was fresh off his acclaimed, Oscar-nominated performance in The English Patient. Fiennes was actually up for the role of James Bond in the mid-1990s, but the role ultimately went to Pierce Brosnan. The film features Peel and Steed against the villainous Sir August de Wynter, played by Connery. For once, Connery was playing against type in his performance as a megalomaniacal scientist who wants to hold the world hostage by controlling the weather. Yeah, that sounds exactly like the modus operandi of a Bond villain.

Sean Connery Delivers a Scene-Chewing Performance as August de Wynter

Close

Unfortunately, Connery's charisma and acting ability could not salvage The Avengers, as the film suffered from tonal whiplash. In one scene, Connery's August de Wynter meets with his allies in a room where they are dressed in giant, plush teddy bear costumes. Connery's performance is too campy, goofy, and silly to take seriously. Unfortunately, his attempts to imbue the role with his trademark wit and some Bond-style double entendres failed to elevate the role. At one point, Sir De Wynter tells Peel, "One should never fear…being wet," in a groan-inducing line. The film's disjointed editing and nonsensical plot didn't help matters.

'The Avengers' Flopped With Both Critics and Audiences

Despite an impressive cast, beloved source material, and a relatively high budget for its time, The Avengers flopped critically and commercially after hitting theaters in the late summer of 1998. Audiences were not inspired to check out The Avengers, even with Connery in a rare villainous role. The film suffers from choppy editing and an incoherent plot. Screenwriter Don Macpherson explained during an August 2023 interview with Yahoo! Entertainment that Warner Bros. studio executives panicked after disastrous test screenings, so the film was butchered in the editing room. As a result, the final cut was horrendously disjointed and lacked proper narrative cohesion. Critics ripped the film apart, and The Avengers failed to ride the wave of the more successful spy films of the era, such as Brosnan's Bond films and Mission: Impossible.

The Avengers is a unique oddity in Connery's career, as it's the only time he portrayed an outright villain. Sir August de Winter more closely resembles the goofier, campier James Bond villains of the Roger Moore Era than the Bond films starring Connery. Regardless, it's still somewhat amusing to see Connery play the antagonist for a change and dressed in an absurd, plush teddy bear costume. The Avengers is an underwhelming movie, but it's still interesting to look back at how a film with such a strong pedigree fumbled the ball.

The Avengers is available to rent on Apple TV+ in the U.S.

