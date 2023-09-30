The Big Picture Marvel Studios often cooperates with the U.S. Military in their movies, but this relationship is controversial as it influences plot points to portray the military in a positive light.

The Avengers was one of the most famous Marvel Cinematic Universe projects made without the aid of the U.S. Army due to a disagreement over the portrayal of S.H.I.E.L.D. and America's intelligence organizations.

The controversy lies in the fact that the U.S. military's influence over cinema can shape movies to promote a positive image of America's military might, turning them into recruitment commercials and undermining potential critiques or satires.

At this point, the relationship between Marvel Studios and the U.S. Military is no secret. Like many American movies, titles in the Marvel Cinematic Universe have a cozy relationship with the U.S. Military and the Pentagon, with projects like Captain Marvel even going as far as to develop specific marketing campaigns tied into military branches like the Air Force. A Vox piece by Alissa Wilkinson from May 2022 astutely explores why this dynamic can be so creepy. In exchange for movies getting accurate weapons and vehicles significantly more cheaply (among other benefits, like access to certain shooting locations), U.S. Army personnel end up influencing key plot points in movies to make sure they're as flattering to the military as possible. In the case of Marvel Cinematic Universe titles, this would explain why the military is often depicted in a very positive light in titles like The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and Iron Man, or why intelligence agencies like the C.I.A. are portrayed as ultimately good (with a few bad apples sprinkled in there).

However, that doesn’t mean every single Marvel Studios title ends up getting the full cooperation of U.S. military branches. In fact, one of the most famous Marvel Cinematic Universe projects was made without the aid of the U.S. Army. That production would be The Avengers, the title that took the Marvel Cinematic Universe to the next level of notoriety worldwide. However, it was also a project that marked a rare public disagreement between the U.S. Military and Marvel Studios, with this quarrel all coming down to the organization run by S.H.I.E.L.D. director Nick Fury.

Why ‘The Avengers’ and the Military Couldn’t Work Together

A few days into the theatrical run of the film, Wired reported that The Avengers was originally supposed to be made in cooperation with The Pentagon. However, this cooperation crumbled once the Pentagon found itself unable to reconcile elements of the film deemed "too unrealistic," namely the relationship between S.H.I.E.L.D. and America's intelligence organizations. The extent of this movie and the actual military cooperating was that the U.S. Army loaned out some professional Humvees for use during the climactic Battle of New York. Otherwise, this was one Marvel Studios title that didn’t have the cooperation of the Pentagon and other American military forces.

In hindsight, this disagreement is a reflection of the radically different place Marvel Studios and the Marvel Cinematic Universe were in pre-2012. While the first two solo Iron Man titles were massive box office hits, before The Avengers began shooting in May 2011, there was still tons of uncertainty over whether a big superhero crossover would work in movie form. Heck, Captain America had never headlined a solo feature at this point in time (Captain America: The First Avenger would finally arrive in July 2011). It wasn’t inconceivable that The Avengers could make some bank, but the thought of it being a pop culture juggernaut was not on anybody’s radar. This was almost certainly the perception of the U.S. military initially, with all involved likely thinking it wasn’t a massive loss to not have a partnership cemented with this Marvel project.

Of course, The Avengers would go on to dominate the box office in 2012 and subsequent Marvel projects regularly cooperated with branches of the U.S. Military, no matter how wacky the plots got. For instance, there were never any quibbles from the Department of Defense on the plot of Captain Marvel, which heavily involved Nick Fury and S.H.I.E.L.D. forces. By then, the box office might of the Marvel Cinematic Universe was readily apparent, and so were the ways cross-promotion could exist between these films and branches of the U.S. military. There would be no further instances of something like The Avengers, where a golden opportunity for pushing the military to general moviegoers would get lost in the shuffle.

Why Is Marvel’s Cooperation with The U.S. Military Controversial?

Of course, The Avengers being an exception rather than the norm for Marvel Cinematic Universe titles is a deeply controversial element among many film geeks in the modern world, as is the way the U.S. military has such a massive influence over the world of cinema today. Specifically, the way these entities influence the plots of movies to ensure that they're as positive about America's military might as possible is especially worrisome. A particularly disturbing non-Marvel example of this phenomenon is in the 2014 film Godzilla — which the Pentagon explicitly requested — in exchange for the help of the military, the deletion of a line of dialogue acknowledging the existence of the Hiroshima bombing.

The character of Godzilla was originally a commentary on the horrors of nuclear warfare, specifically the slaughter America exacted on two Japanese cities through a pair of nuclear bombs. Now, the American version of Godzilla headlined a movie molded creatively by the very entities that helped make those horrific bombings possible. Similarly, the supposedly "leftist" climate change satire Don't Look Up was made in partnership with the Department of Defense. A breakdown of differences between the film's original script and the final shooting script by Spy Culture reveals fascinating changes that certainly seem like they would’ve been made to appease the Pentagon and get the film made with the aid of actual military organizations. These changes include lines in the script mocking financial excess in the military and toning down the intolerant elements in a military veteran character. No wonder Don’t Look Up feels so toothless, it can’t critique the systemic problems informing climate change because it’s made in part by an institution that helped make this apocalyptic threat possible.

That’s the biggest reason people have issues with the U.S. military having such a profound influence on American cinema. Cooperating with these entities can turn entertaining films into recruitment commercials, and potentially cutting-edge pieces of satire into watered-down reaffirmations of the status quo. The military-industrial complex is so deeply ingrained into the modern entertainment landscape that a major movie like The Avengers not being made in partnership with the Department of Defense is considered news. Though this 2012 superhero movie was made largely independent of the U.S. military, The Avengers is worryingly becoming an exception in the current cinematic landscape on that front.