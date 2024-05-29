The Big Picture Scorsese's The Aviator depicts Howard Hughes as a complex, empathetic character, exploring his ambition and struggles with mental health.

The film's harrowing plane crash sequence signifies a turning point for Hughes, leading to a reclusive, troubled existence.

Despite being different from Scorsese's typical gangster films, The Aviator showcases his skill in storytelling and production and features the most intense 10 minutes in any of his movies.

There isn’t another filmmaker in history who has contributed as much to the gangster movie genre as Martin Scorsese. Scorsese kicked off a new wave of crime thrillers with his 1973 classic Mean Streets, but later returned to genre to tell shocking true stories with Goodfellas, Gangs of New York, and The Irishman. These films succeeded because Scorsese was willing to go to dark places that most filmmakers wouldn’t dare to; each of his gangster classics include shocking emotional betrayals, moments of torture, and climactic standoffs. However, Scorsese’s historical drama The Aviator includes one sequence more harrowing than any of his crime films.

Based on an incredible true story, The Aviator chronicles the life of the famous businessman, filmmaker, and aviator expert Howard Hughes (Leonardo DiCaprio) from his youthful enterprises to the mental health struggles that dominated the later stages of his life. Hughes was defined by his ambition; between making death-defying films and working on contracts with the American military, he was determined to make himself an expert in every field possible. Although Scorsese identifies the hard work and passion that defined Hughes’ career, the climactic plane crash sequence was so jarring that it completely changed the tone of The Aviator.

The Plane Crash in Martin Scorsese's ‘The Aviator’ Is Horrific

While Scorsese’s films often depict anti-heroes like Taxi Driver’s Travis Bickle (Robert De Niro) or Goodfellas’ Henry Hill (Ray Liotta), Hughes is a relatively empathetic protagonist in The Aviator. Scorsese is certainly keen to point out that he came from a relatively privileged background, and was given multiple opportunities to succeed that others may not have been allotted. However, Scorsese suggests that Hughes felt an obligation to make innovations that he felt would be for the betterment of humanity. He was so committed to helping develop significant changes in technology that it started to deteriorate his personal romantic relationship with Katharine Hepburn (Cate Blanchett). DiCaprio’s pitch perfect performance makes it all the more grueling to watch Hughes go through traumatic circumstances.

The Aviator details Hughes’ work with the military in World War II, but suggests that his greatest passion project was the creation of the XF-11 reconnaissance aircraft, a small vehicle intended to be operated by a single pilot. Hughes is so insistent that he is the only person capable of mastering the craft that he refuses to listen to any safety precautions or shed any insight into his research. The XF-11 crashes into the suburbs of Beverly Hills in a gripping sequence that nearly costs Hughes his life. Scorsese doesn't shy away from showing the brutality of the sequence; given the amount of on-screen injuries, it’s relatively surprising that The Aviator managed to sneak away with a PG-13 rating.

Scorsese shows how terrifying it can be to operate experimental technology. The aviation industry was still in its infancy during Hughes’ rise to power, and precautionary practices had not yet developed. DiCaprio also depicts Hughes as an erratic character who makes decisions based on his attitude, suggesting that he is not in the right headspace to be operating the vehicle. There’s a lurking sense of tension that emerges anytime he steps into a cockpit, and the brutal crash sequence brings that suspense to a climax.

‘The Aviator’ Shows Howard Hughes’ Downward Spiral

The details of the crash are shocking enough, but The Aviator examines the tragedy of Hughes’ inflated ego. It’s bitterly ironic that aviation, the line of work he takes the most joy in, is what brings his career to an abrupt halt. It’s not just Hughes’ ego that suffers from the crash, but his career. In the aftermath of his miraculous survival, the military cancels its order for the H-4 Hercules that Hughes had spent so much time developing, and even forces Hughes to choose between his aviation and aquatic enterprises. In one of his best performances, DiCaprio shows how frustrating it is for Hughes to be denied the opportunity to work on something he loves.

The crash sequence sparks a change of pace in The Aviator, as the rest of the film focuses on Hughes grappling with his obsessive compulsive tendencies. The film examines the striking difference in his characterization; while Hughes began the film as a young, charismatic protagonist, he ends the story as a reclusive loner who isn’t willing to engage with anyone. While it’s hard for a historical biopic to capture the entirety of its subject’s life, The Aviator succeeds by identifying the key moments that defined Hughes’ career. It’s evident that the crash was a major turning point that forced him to take a backseat from the public spotlight.

‘The Aviator’ Was a Different Type of Martin Scorsese Epic

It may not include any Rolling Stones songs or wiseguys, but The Aviator is one of Scorsese’s best movies. He certainly spared no expense when it came to the production design, as the film lavishly details how the American military, economy, and society changed over the course of the 20th century. Hughes was at the center of many radical shifts, yet tragically didn’t get to fully benefit from them. Earning strong reviews, The Aviator scored eleven Academy Award nominations, including a win for Blanchett in the Best Supporting Actress category.

The Aviator was so acclaimed that it was impossible for another Hughes biopic to top it. While Warren Beatty did his best to show an older version of Hughes wrestling with his legacy, his 2016 passion project Rules Don’t Apply fell short of expectations. Christopher Nolan planned to make a Hughes biopic starring Jim Carrey, but ultimately abandoned the project, and refused to watch Scorsese’s masterpiece.

