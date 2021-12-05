Bethesda Softworks veteran, Nathan Purkeypile, whose credits include Fallout 3, Fallout 4, Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, and the lead artist on Fallout 76, pulled back the veil on his newest game from his new studio, Just Purkey Games. The Axis Unseen, Described as a dark fantasy, heavy-metal, open-world first-person hunting game, plans to utilize Epic Games' new Unreal Engine 5.

The heavy-metal music in the game will be performed by Clifford Meyer, a veteran of the music industry who was a member of ISIS and the post-rock side projects group, Red Sparowes, Windmills by the Ocean, and a solo project named titled Taiga.

Purkeypile gave very few details about the game in a short interview with IGN, but the visuals in the trailer speak for themself. "The Axis Unseen is a heavy metal open-world horror hunting game. Hunt and track monsters in a world trapped outside of time. Upgrade your bow and your senses. Reach shelter before nightfall. [And] don't forget that you are being hunted as well."

IGN's official YouTube channel describes the premise of the game, and how whacky its genre description is:

The Axis Unseen attempts to answer the question, "What if someone made a dark-fantasy, heavy-metal, open-world first-person hunting game using the beauty of Unreal Engine 5?" It is being developed for PC by longtime Bethesda veteran Nate Purkeypile, who worked on Skyrim, Fallout 3, Fallout 4, and was the lead artist on Fallout 76.

Right now the game can be wishlisted on Steam, while Epic Games listed the project on the Epic Games Store. Purkeypile said not to expect any details about the project until the coming year. The veteran developer has been teasing the solo project on his official Twitter account for several days with cryptic tweets.

The trailer shows the unnamed main character walking with their bow at the ready through several grand vistas such as beautiful mountain valleys, mysterious forests housing monolithic structures, and ominous caves featuring large skulls at the entrance.

The Unseen Axis involve exploration and hunting, while as implied by Purkeypile, the player being hunted by haunting tree-like figures. Watch the trailer below:

