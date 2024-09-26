While they’ve always been around, over the last two or so decades, the horror genre has fully opened its arms wide and welcomed a new kind of terror to the big screen — one based on trauma. In 2014, filmmaker Jennifer Kent truly blew the roof off what was possible in the specific horror sub-genre when she brought audiences The Babadook. As haunting as it was intriguing, the movie served as an allegory for trauma — specifically of the grief and family variety. The premise follows a woman (Essie Davis) and her son (Noah Wiseman) who have just lost their husband and father in a grisly accident. Unable to cope with the sudden loss, both of the characters experience their suffering in different ways, with the titular monster embodying their unprocessed pain.

Earning a near-perfect score of 96% on Rotten Tomatoes, The Babadook became a critical and audience favorite and continues to hold onto its legacy a full decade later. Celebrating its 10th anniversary alongside some of the greatest up-and-coming titles in horror, The Babadook recently screened at Fantastic Fest in Austin, Texas, where Collider’s Perri Nemiroff sat down for a chat with Kent. When a movie has the fan-backed power of one like The Babadook, typically speaking, a studio or fandom will push for a follow-up. So, Nemiroff wondered if now, several years down the line, Kent had any drive to turn her beloved movie into a franchise or give it a sequel. Depending on where you land on follow-up film installments, you’ll either love or hate her response. She told Collider:

“It’s just a firm no. I don’t have any problem with sequels at all, I just think that with this, it would somehow just not be necessary. And I think if a film is not necessary, why spend the money making it?”

If It Ain’t Broke, Don’t Fix It

Listen, we love a good slasher franchise like Scream and Friday the 13th, but when it comes to the genre’s trauma branch, so many of the movies are a one-and-done situation. While we’d love to see what happened to Peter (Alex Wolff) after the harrowing and unforgettable final scene of Ari Aster’s Hereditary or where the entire world landed following the events of Jordan Peele’s Us (nowhere good!), we don’t necessarily need those extended chapters. Sometimes, we can leave stories as exactly what they are and simply hold an appreciation for what they gave us.

