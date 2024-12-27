There’s a certain recipe that a screenwriter can adhere to when penning a horror movie to ensure some big-time scares. Among the top choices are tossing in a spooky poem and adding a precocious child who has an almost ominous presence. Of course, those are just two of the many ingredients in a recipe for spooky success, but they both worked perfectly for Jennifer Kent in her 2014 film, The Babadook. Along with penning the film’s screenplay, Kent also directed the title, which served as her feature-length filmmaking debut and solidified her name as one of the top up-and-coming horror writers and directors over the last decade. While the movie may seem like your typical supernatural monster flick, the deeper meaning and heavier themes are what makes The Babadook stand out from others like it. And, although it may not technically be the time of year for horror viewing, audiences will want to head to Netflix soon, as the title is leaving the streamer on January 25.

In The Babadook, Essie Davis (True History of the Kelly Gang), stars as Amelia Vanek, a woman who is deeply grieving the sudden loss of her husband. Finding herself in a position she never dreamt of, Amelia is now a single mother and the sole caretaker for her and her late husband’s son, Samuel (Noah Wiseman). Stricken by her own grief and heavy feelings surrounding the death of her beloved, Amelia has a difficult time finding the space to take on the massive emotions of Samuel. Things go from bad to absolutely terrifying when the mother and son’s home becomes possessed by a supernatural entity known as The Babadook.

What Does It All Mean?!

Sure, The Babadook is a terrifying tale about a monster from the pages of a book coming to life and wreaking havoc on an unsuspecting family who was already going through it. But, on a deeper level, the movie is an allegorical study of grief and the pains of motherhood. The monster represents the intense feelings felt by both Amelia and Samuel after the passing of their loved one, and how their lives will never be the same now that this void has entered the picture. In her directorial debut, Kent does a magnificent job of blending everything together while making an unsettling modern horror classic and also a queer icon.

Welcome the spirit of The Babadook into your home over the next month before the title haunts its way off Netflix on January 25.

The Babadook Release Date November 28, 2014 Director Jennifer Kent Cast Essie Davis , Noah Wiseman Runtime 94 Minutes Main Genre Horror

