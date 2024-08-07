The Big Picture The Babadook is returning to the big screen for its 10th anniversary, featuring a special re-cut trailer and poster release.

The movie delves into themes of trauma and grief, with the Babadook symbolizing unprocessed feelings within a family.

Each screening of The Babadook will include a Q&A with director Jennifer Kent, with some lucky fans getting in-person discussions.

Pride month may have come and gone, but one of our favorite queens and queer icons is returning to slay this fall. Stepping out of the book and into a cinema near you (if you live in the U.S.) comes Jennifer Kent’s masterfully assembled horror classic, The Babadook. The truly one-of-a-kind creative vision will be celebrating its milestone 10th anniversary, and what better way to do it than by going larger than life on the big screen all over again? Along with the exciting news, IFC Films has also released a special re-cut trailer as well as a poster of the movie that shook up the genre back in 2014.

There’s no getting rid of the Babadook in the newly dropped trailer that will make your skin crawl with fear. Giving us a good memory refresher since the last time we saw it, the teaser covers the basics of the film — a woman named Amelia (Essie Davis) reads her son, Sam (Noah Wiseman), a pop-up book that features a terrifying monster named The Babadook as the main chaotic character. Although she tells him that it’s purely a piece of fiction, Sam begins to see and hear the shadowy monster with a top hat lurking around their home. When Amelia starts to see him too, the pair does everything they can to get rid of Mr. Babadook but all their attempts fall flat as the creature has now taken a stronghold on their home and minds.

Not only will audiences see one of the best modern horror films back on screens this September, but each screening will also feature a filmed Q&A with Kent. And for some lucky fans, the writer and director will pop up at a handful of showings for in-person discussions. Beyond her breakout horror hit, Kent has stuck with the genre for several other projects, including 2018’s action-packed psychological thriller The Nightingale. Those who tuned in back in 2022 for Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities on Netflix also saw the filmmaker’s handiwork in the eighth and final episode titled, “The Murmuring.”

The Themes of ‘The Babadook’

At its heart, The Babadook is a story about trauma and grief, and how these things can rip through a family. While they don’t cover it in the teaser, Amelia’s husband (Sam’s dad) passed away in a car accident the day that Sam was born. Both characters deal with the fallout in different ways and Señor Babadook is a manifestation of these unprocessed feelings. It could also be seen as a warning tale to not read your kids spooky things that might traumatize them.

You can check out the 10th-anniversary trailer for The Babadook above and the Mutant poster designed by Sara Deck below. Tickets will go on sale on August 14, with the film arriving in cinemas across the U.S. on September 19.

The Babadook Release Date January 17, 2014 Director Jennifer Kent Cast Essie Davis , Noah Wiseman , Hayley McElhinney , Daniel Henshall , Barbara West Runtime 94 Main Genre Horror

