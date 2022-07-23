The Baby is a striking new horror-comedy series that satisfies those looking for an extremely well-crafted piece of television. Co-creators and writers Siân Robins-Grace and Lucy Gaymer deliver topical and timeless themes within this enthralling story, and it is exhilarating to observe how such strong feminist messages have prevailed within this rich world they’ve created.

HBO’s eight-episode miniseries stars Michelle De Swarte as Natasha, a lone-wolf-type character whose wrecking-ball attitude toward all of her relationships has jeopardized them. When a mysterious baby falls from the sky and begins to take over her life, Natasha realizes which ties are most important to her as this ominous child begins to put her loved ones in danger with its supernatural powers. At first, Natasha is confused and terrified of this seemingly innocent and harmless baby, but there is no denying that death and destruction follow him, and now Natasha, wherever they go. It isn’t until Natasha meets Nour (Amira Ghazalla) that pieces of the puzzle begin to come together.

It is in the fifth episode that the child’s origin story is revealed, and how he came to possess such demonic abilities. Through an episode-long flashback, we learn more about his parents. In a 1960s-era household, a woman is preparing to leave her husband. Helen, who is brilliantly played by Tanya Reynolds (Sex Education) in this episode, struggles to get away from Jack (Karl Davies) on the night she’s meant to leave. She is consoling him, he’s just learned that his father is dying, and that discovery is causing him to take an uncomfortably close look at the loved ones remaining in his life. In his grief, he sadly notices how repulsed Helen is by him. He can’t understand her apparent misery. He wants her to have his baby, he says. He wants so desperately to feel like a man again. Helen, however, only means to placate him when she has sex with him that night. She needs to satisfy him so he can stop his begging and fall asleep. She’s now free to run away with the love of her life: Nour.

Helen and Nour try to evade all of Jack’s efforts to get his absent wife back. Before long, Helen concludes that she’s pregnant, and seeks to terminate that pregnancy. While she’s unconscious for the procedure, Jack brings her home where he keeps her sedated until she’s able to birth his child. The child. She refuses to interact in any way with the baby after he's been born and bides her time until the day of Jack’s father’s funeral when she dares to make a gruesome escape. Even after she’s finally free from her captors, the child that she gave birth to is permanently tethered to her. He haunts her, and she can’t escape him, so she takes her own life. The baby, now supposedly orphaned, imprints on one woman after another, over many decades, forever in search of the love his mother couldn’t give him. Natasha is next in a long line of victims.

The baby is a product of Helen’s hatred. He is a manifestation of the pain she suffered during her entire pregnancy and the disdain she felt for the resulting child. When she looks at him, she doesn’t feel bonded to him in any way. She brought him to term against her will, and he only serves as a reminder that she was stripped of all agency in her life. After years in a loveless home with a man she couldn’t bear to touch, she fought for the life and love she deserved only to have it forcibly taken away from her. In this way, The Baby is a brilliant commentary on a woman’s fundamental right to choose. The dark narrative of Helen and Natasha’s experiences with motherhood parallel the grim realities of woman’s rights that we face today.

From its conception, the child was unwanted by his mother. When Jack suggests they have a baby, he is only thinking of himself: he wants to fill the loveless void in his marriage, he wants to be forever tied to his wife in a way she cannot escape, and he wants to continue his bloodline before his father dies. When he pleads with Helen to tell him why she is so distant, he helplessly points out that Helen chose their house, their neighborhood, their decor and cookware — she chose this life, so why is she so unhappy? Because until the moment she was able to leave him behind and start a new life with Nour, this was not a life she chose for herself. Helen has not been brought up in a society that allows her to express those feelings, love another woman, or feel empowered by the changes she is about to make. She, as his dutiful wife, is meant to console him. So when he weeps and begs for intimacy, she gives it to him. From the moment she’s impregnated with an unplanned, unwanted child, the sordid, manipulative way in which he’s brought into the world has already tainted his DNA. The child was not made out of love, but out of coercion. Jack shamelessly uses guilt as a weapon to convince Helen to have sex with him and then uses the baby to strong-arm Helen into a maternal role she never wanted.

While Helen is blissfully living with Nour, she is a completely different person. She comes alive the moment they run away together, she now exudes confidence and sexual prowess. She is surrounded by a community of women with whom she feels comfortable. Soon, there are foreboding signs that Jack is missing her and will do anything to regain control over her, claiming that Helen “has something that belongs to him.” He sends the police after her to no avail, he goes to her boss, forcing Helen to leave her job, and finally, he uses his connections to the hospitals so that he’s notified if she ever goes to see a doctor.

While at the abortion clinic, she is so hopeful that she will soon be freed of Jack forever, and that she can finally be in a fulfilling relationship with Nour. Her plan is thwarted when she wakes up in her old home with Jack looming over her, cooing over their unborn child. She is pinned down and drugged when she tries to leave and is kept to herself, in her bed, for nine months. She hardly speaks, eats, or moves. She is so devastated by the ferocity with which her new life is taken from her, that she’s lost the will to try and escape again. She’s got a small army of her husband’s friends keeping an around-the-clock eye on her. She has been violated in every possible way, and now even the ability to control her own body has been taken from her. She sees no way out.

As the baby continues to find new, unsuspecting hosts, Nour points out to Natasha that there is a common denominator amongst all the women: none of them wanted children to begin with. We see this lack of desire in Natasha immediately; she is uncomfortable and intolerant around her friend’s children. When the baby chooses to leech onto Natasha’s life, he closely emulates the coldness he felt from his own mother. Just like Helen, this child is not a choice but something that is thrust upon her with dire consequences if they don’t devote themselves to him. Natasha finds that the more she resists him, the more people around her get hurt or killed. He is so possessive of her that he sees any outsider as a threat. This becomes a much larger issue when her estranged family tries to get involved. These feelings of isolation drive the women insane. Natasha is tired, acting violently, and lives in fear. Just after Helen gave birth to him, she acted much the same way. By the time she fights to escape Jack for the final time, she is an unrecognizable shell of herself. All she can muster when she finally sees Nour is a hopeless “It’s not my baby.” When he begins to haunt her the same way he will soon follow countless other women, she realizes that this choice that Jack made for her is now hers to bear for the rest of her life. That agony is too much for her. When her autonomy was taken away, she was reduced to a vessel for the child to grow in and robbed of everything that made her a self-realized woman.

The Baby is almost entirely produced, written, directed, and acted by women. As a result, themes emerge that resonate so deeply with female audiences. The people that Helen and Natasha become once the baby enters their lives capture the essence of why it is paramount for women to be allowed complete control over their own lives and bodies. He is a symbol of everything women fear, and he is made of a hatred that forms from a lifetime of suppression. The Baby is an excellently suspenseful horror series, but it is its advocacy for issues that are truly important to women that sets it apart.