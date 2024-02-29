The Big Picture Horror in media can shock viewers by twisting familiar themes into terrifying possibilities, as seen in the HBO miniseries The Baby .

The Baby goes beyond portraying motherhood horrors to explore the loss of autonomy and the dark lengths people will go to regain it.

Through its subversive storytelling, The Baby delves into the societal pressure around parenthood and the importance of personal choice in a truly horrifying way.

The most terrifying pieces of horror media are often the projects that play with audience expectations. The movies and TV shows that present fears viewers rarely consider and twist these concepts to their most horrific possibilities. The HBO miniseries, The Baby, co-created by Siân Robins-Grace and Lucy Gaymer does this expertly. With its subversive premise, it manages to shock watchers even further with the terrifying places this innovative story goes. Initially, the show appears as an allegory for motherhood and how harmful having a baby can be to one's mental health. Yet, while it does touch on that, the series' true message amounts to so much more than a simple look at the isolation of parenthood. It recognizes and respects that having a child can be a wonderful, fulfilling thing — if a person chooses to do so. While motherhood and its pitfalls may at first seem like this series' sole focus, it instead paints a petrifying image of a truly universal terror: the loss of autonomy and the terrifying things people have to do to get it back.

The Baby 38-year-old Natasha is furious that her closest friends are all having babies. When she suddenly finds herself with a baby of her own, her life dramatically implodes and twists itself into a bizarre horror show. Release Date April 24, 2022 Cast Albie Hills , Arthur Hills , Michelle de Swarte , Amira Ghazalla , Amber Grappy , Sophie Reid , Tanya Reynolds , Seyan Sarvan Main Genre Horror Seasons 1 Creator(s) Lucy Gaymer , Sian Robins-Grace

Motherhood and Horror Have a Long, Shared History

The Baby is definitely not the first horror project to inspect how parenting is portrayed and discussed in the modern day. From Mama to Prevenge, there are now many iterations of this allegory that, to varying degrees, spotlight the very real hardships that accompany motherhood. Horror as a medium has always been used to dissect real-world problems and creators have long utilized it to discuss the expectations placed upon women to produce children — and the immense trauma that can stem from this pressure. These topics were considered "scandalous" and "wrong" to speak on publicly for decades and, like with many other social issues, horror became one of the primary platforms to reveal hidden hardships in a way that viscerally resonated with audiences. At first glance, this is exactly what The Baby is: an illustration of just how horrifying motherhood can be.

The series accomplishes this within its first few episodes with ease. It follows Natasha (Michelle de Swarte) who openly complains about how annoying she finds motherhood to be (especially when it drags her best friends' attention away from her). When a random baby literally falls into her arms she is understandably distressed. However, as she learns that the infant will supernaturally murder any person she tries to leave him with, this aggravating situation quickly becomes utterly horrific. The show excels in its horror elements, using inventive camera work and haunting sound design (many scenes swap out background music for rhythmic grunting) to portray how something like changing a diaper is a truly harrowing experience for Natasha. This start of the series almost appears as a defamation of parenting, her dread over the thought of having children seemingly justified by the bloodthirsty one she is forced to take care of. But as the story continues and the audience understands the world around Natasha, one that isn't shaped by her own (admittedly selfish) opinions but the actions of a murderous toddler, it becomes clear: being a mother isn't inherently horrific, but forcing someone to be one is.

The Real Horror of 'The Baby' Is the Lack of Choice

While the show's titular monster (masquerading as a young baby) understandably roots the series in the horrors of parenthood, it surprisingly begins to shift the focus of its terror halfway through the season. It still maintains the baby as its central antagonist, but the being starts to represent something much more than the small form it chooses to present as. Through characters like Natasha's best friend Mags (Shvorne Marks) and her sister Bobbi (Amber Grappy), the audience sees subtle but nuanced depictions of maternity, each woman making it clear that while raising a child is difficult there is still so much to love about the experience. The show presents the concept of motherhood with the complexity it deserves, understanding that it could never be easily labeled as "bad" or "good" because parenting is always a mixture of both.

When Natasha gains a mentor in Mrs. Eaves (Amira Ghazalla) she learns that the baby's first mother was a woman named Helen (Tanya Reynolds) who, after leaving her husband for Eaves, discovered she was carrying the man's child. She chose to abort the pregnancy — but she was then discovered, kidnapped, medically sedated, and held captive for months so she could carry the child to term and eventually give birth. Audiences gain a horrifyingly intimate view into a person's control over their body getting ripped away, the biggest scares in this story of a demonic toddler being scenes of a reality that far too many people have been forced to live through. Helen's story is heartbreakingly horrific and is one of contemporary horror's most distressing (and accurate) depictions of how women have historically had their rights stripped away — and it reveals the entire show's core message. Natasha is valid not to want kids, just as Bobbi and Mags are to want them, with each choice deserving celebration because the people made it themselves (until Natasha has it violently thrust upon her). The demonic child is only a side effect of a world that shames this kind of autonomy, an otherworldly creature created by the realistic atrocities of an unjust society.

'The Baby' Is All ABout Losing One's Freedom

Close

In a series with demonic children running amok and many bloody "accidents," it's the experience of losing one's freedom that makes The Baby so terrifying. The season crescendos with Natasha finding herself forced to do things she never expected to keep her loved ones safe, grappling with the legacy of terror Helen's abuse created and feeling as though it's now her burden to bear (despite the actual monsters who did it living freely). This climax emphasizes that whether someone decides to be a mother or not, both are completely valid choices — but only if the person is making that choice for themselves.The Baby is utterly horrific on many levels, its scares ranging from onscreen carnage to much darker implications sure to stay with audiences long after the credits have rolled.

Subversive themes in horror are so common now that they're basically a genre unto themselves. This medium has always been used to discuss social issues and concepts that other genres refuse to touch, using the terror of the category to express real-world fears people are often forced to hide. In The Baby, one of the ultimate nightmares of modern society is portrayed through an ominous, bloodthirsty, terribly cute infant. Through its combination of ingenious film style and inventive storytelling, the series spotlights the true horror of people losing control over their bodies. It is a genuinely terrifying tale even without this message, but through its subtle switch on this classic subversion, it elevates itself to a resoundingly successful interrogation of what having free will truly means.

The Baby is available to stream on Max in the U.S.

