Demonic children are nothing new to the world of horror. Whether they're the actual spawn of the devil, like the titular baby from Rosemary’s Baby, just plain evil, like Orphan’s not-so-little Esther (Isabelle Fuhrman), or something in between, like the various children touched by the supernatural from The Ring, The Exorcist, and many, many other movies, this particular kind of enfant terrible has been making the rounds ever since the dawn of the genre. They appear in stories about the corruption of the innocent, the fear of evil hiding in plain sight, and, of course, the trials and tribulations of becoming a parent - particularly, a mother. There is, after all, something inherently terrifying in bringing a whole new human being into the world and raising them without a blueprint, with no clear idea of what they’ll become. Thus, it isn’t rare to find horror stories that are, in the end, about nothing more than the strangeness of fostering another person into your own body or discovering that your sweet baby isn’t as sweet as you thought. All of these stories take a complex look at a part of many women’s lives that is usually romanticized, giving us a somewhat exaggerated glimpse of how hard becoming a mother can be. But no story accomplishes this goal quite like HBO’s horror-comedy miniseries The Baby.

RELATED: 'The Baby' Trailer Reveals the Release Date for HBO's New Horror-Comedy Series

Image via HBO Max

Created by Lucy Gaymer and Siân Robins-Grace, The Baby dropped its final episode on June 12th. Over the course of eight episodes, the series tells the story of 38-year-old Natasha (Michelle de Swarte), a carefree and child-free woman who is less than thrilled with the fact that all of her friends are suddenly having babies. Unable to deal with the shift in her friends’ lifestyles, Natasha pushes them away with her callousness and even seems to judge them for being mothers. However, her life takes an unexpected turn when a small, adorable, and utterly diabolical baby comes into her life.

Brought to life by twins Albie and Arthur Hills and a team of skilled VFX professionals, the titular baby doesn’t enter Natasha’s life through any of the conventional ways. There are no disturbing pregnancies or creepy orphanages in her path. The infant simply falls into Natasha’s arms as she is standing on an empty beach, by a cliff, where she was hoping to catch some rest from day-to-day stress. Right away, the baby imprints on Natasha, and there’s absolutely nothing she can do to get rid of him. No matter how much she tells people that this is not her baby, everyone reacts to seeing them together either by congratulating her for becoming a mother or by complaining that she didn’t tell them sooner. Even her closest friends and family members. To add insult to injury, the baby simply kills or maims everyone that stands in their way as a happy mother-and-child duo, using his seemingly endless energy and psychic abilities. And who’s to blame for the chaos that ensues but Natasha?

Right off the bat, it’s easy to see the most obvious way in which The Baby forces us to look at mothers under a different light. For being so judgy and unaccommodating towards her child-rearing friends, Natasha receives the visit of the demon baby equivalent of the ghost of Christmas present and learns that she needs to step up. Her friends are stressed, lonely, and in need of help, and it’s not their fault that their children have insomnia right in the middle of poker night. By the end of the series, Natasha learns her lesson and becomes someone on which her mommy friends can rely on to feel more like full human beings instead of someone that just exists to look after a child. It’s all plain and simple, and, yet, this PSA side of The Baby is the least interesting of the many ways in which the show casts a humanizing look on being a mother.

In the show’s final episode, we learn the true motivations behind the baby’s many atrocities. After spending 50 years on the infant’s track, Mrs. Eaves (Amara Gahazalla) comes to the conclusion that he is a manifestation of something very old: our fear of being unloved. He is, in Mrs. Eaves words, “a bottomless pit of need”. He attaches himself to women who don’t have and don’t want children and demands from them unconditional, undivided love and attention. When they fail to give it to him, he gets rid of them, usually in pretty gruesome ways.

This is the culmination of a revelation that actually begins in Episode 5, fittingly titled “The Baby”. In it, we learn the sadly ordinary story of this extraordinary evil being and how Mrs. Eaves first came in contact with it. Back in the 60s, when Mrs. Eaves was just Nour (Seyan Sarvan), she fell in love with a woman named Helen (Tanya Reynolds). Her love was reciprocated, but there was a catch: Helen was married and pregnant with her first child. In much more homophobic times, Helen’s husband drags her away from Nour, claiming that his wife is being corrupted, and forces her to take the pregnancy to term under inhumane circumstances. Helen is treated as a living, breathing incubator. In such an environment, there is no room for motherly love to flourish.

Image via HBO Max

It’s anyone’s guess whether Helen would love the baby had she chosen to keep him and been able to have him on her own terms, preferably by Nour’s side. What’s important is that Helen has an ideal of motherhood shoved down her throat - or into her arm, with a hypodermic needle - and there is no way she is going to be able to foster a healthy relationship with her child. She has her baby in a nuclear household, with a mommy and a daddy, and she has no other concern besides nurturing him. She’s also forced to become a mother, because that is what a woman in her position, in those times, should do instead of leaving her husband for another woman. Even after she escapes, Helen is trapped in this mold patriarchal society tries to force her into, and so she takes her own life. The baby, on the other hand, lives on as a flesh and bone reminder of all the expectations and the strain that is put on mothers.

Helen’s story stands in sharp contrast to that of Natasha’s estranged sister, Bobbi (Amber Grappy). Energetic and great with children, Bobbi is desperate to adopt a baby of her own. Not only does she believe that a baby will help heal her relationship with Sam (Genesis Lynea), she also feels so full of love to give that a child could find no better home than hers. But it’s precisely her enthusiasm that makes the social worker put her on a one-year waiting period before she can go through the adoption process again. While Helen didn’t want a baby at all, at least not like that, Bobbi wants a baby too much. She isn’t attuned to the reality of being a mother, and her high set of expectations might prove damaging both to herself and her child. The same societal pressures towards motherhood that were at play in Helen’s storyline are at play in Bobbi’s, albeit in a different form.

But the most intriguing parallel is between Helen’s story and that of Barbara (Sinéad Cusack), Natasha’s mother whom she loathes for having abandoned her and Bobbi when they were kids. Now living in a commune, Barbara tries to win back Natasha’s trust and to give her advice concerning the baby, not knowing the true danger he poses. Natasha is nothing but enraged by the fact that her absent mother is trying to give her parenting advice, and her anger gets even bigger when she finds Barbara's studio, in which she spends her days making clay figurines of a mother holding her two children. Having grown up idolizing her father for taking care of her and Bobbi all by himself, Natasha can’t fathom when her mother tells her that he was the one that asked her to leave. As it turns out, Barbara spent most of Natasha’s childhood lying in bed, too depressed to do anything. Natasha took care of her and loved her so much that she couldn’t help but feel guilty that she wasn’t able to love her with the same intensity. All this sadness and guilt is the reason why she left her daughter behind, but not before giving her a little sister that she could cast all her love upon.

Image via HBO

When this revelation hits, Natasha is forced to deal with two harsh realities at the same time. The first one is that she also failed, if not as a mother, as a maternal figure. She failed to give Bobbi all the love that was expected of her. Then, she has to face the fact that her “bad” mother isn’t the bad person she believed her to be. She was simply a human being, a woman just as tired as Natasha is now. On the other hand, little Natasha was just as demanding as her demon baby, even if she didn’t have the same psychic abilities. Her mother left not because she hated her nor because she didn’t think things through before having a child. She left because she couldn’t take it anymore. It was either leaving or dying.

In the final episode of The Baby, before she finds a way to get rid of him, Natasha tries to give the evil infant all the attention and love that he requires. She becomes the perfect, ever caring mother. She is, of course, miserable, and the people around her just keep getting hurt and killed. The baby is a supernatural entity, thus, there is no way of stopping him but getting rid of him for good. But, before she does that, Natasha learns that she was also someone’s demon baby. And so were all of us. Through no fault of our own, of course. We were simply created by society’s expectations for our moms.

All eight episodes of The Baby are available to stream on HBO Max.