The Big Picture The Baby in the Basket is a horror movie set in a Scottish monastery during WWII.

Nuns care for a baby that may be the spawn of Satan in this religious terror film.

Gothic horror movie features a cast of talented actors and crew members, with no trailer or release date yet.

What do you get when you mix The First Omen with Nazis? How about a new horror movie titled The Baby in the Basket?! Okay, while we can’t confirm there will actually be any Nazis in this movie, it does take place during some of the bloodiest days of World War II in a monastery in Scotland. What we can confirm is that there will be plenty of religious-based terror in the new film, whose announcement is accompanied by a set of images first released by Bloody Disgusting.

Giving some very Biblical vibes for anyone who knows the story of Moses, The Baby in the Basket’s tale begins on a dark and stormy night when what other than a baby in a basket washes up on the steps of St. Augustine’s monastery. Unable to turn the infant away, the sisters bring the child out of the cold and wet and into the house of God, but they soon learn that this isn’t just any baby in a basket — this baby in a basket might just be the spawn of Satan.

The first look images show the nuns during their brush with the devil as terror breaks out around the monastery. It’s a lot of frightened faces and habits as well as some serious conversations — presumably about what to do with the demon baby. A poster for the film was also included that depicts said baby in basket — although with its claw-hand hanging off the side, this one’s kind of on the nuns. The monastery looms in the background with a light on in the bell tower while a storm rages in the heavens.

Who’s Behind ‘The Baby in the Basket’?

The movie - which is being billed as a gothic horror film - will feature performances from Amber Doig-Thorne (Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey), Lisa Riesner (Charlie’s Angels), Michaela Longden (How to Kill Monsters), Elle O’Hara (When Darkness Falls), Paul Barber (The Full Monty), Annabelle Lanyon (Legend), Nathan Shepka (Lock & Load), and Maryam d’Abo (The Living Daylights). Along with appearing in the movie, Shepka also co-directs alongside Andy Crane. The screenplay was penned by Cinderella’s Revenge scribe, Tom Jolliffe, who also produced alongside Shepka and Gary Collinson under the Flickering Myth banner.

As of right now, there is no trailer or release date set for The Baby in the Basket, but you can stay tuned to Collider for more information as it rolls in. Check out the images above.