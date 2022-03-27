Despite critical acclaim and solid streaming numbers, Netflix recently canceled The Baby-Sitters Club — the latest victim of the dreaded two-season curse for the streaming service. Over its two seasons, the show delighted both the kids it was intended for and the millennial adults who grew up with the source material. But the show was more than nostalgia for those with a history with the club — it expertly traded in the built-in affection for the material to tell modern stories with empathy and wisdom.

Funny, cheerful, and deeply kind, The Baby-Sitters Club followed a group of girls as they create and run a babysitting business. Each episode was told from the perspective of a different club member: driven Kristy (Sophie Grace), artistic Claudia (Momona Tamada), sophisticated Stacey (Shay Rudolph), sheltered Mary Anne (Malia Baker), and free-spirited Dawn (Xochitl Gomez in the first season, Kyndra Sanchez in the second). In the second season, they were joined by junior members: eager Mallory (Vivian Watson) and dedicated Jessi (Anais Lee). But those descriptors are only a way in; each member was treated like the complicated, fully formed people that adolescent girls are and as they so rarely get to see themselves portrayed.

The show was based on the series of middle-grade novels written initially by Ann M. Martin and then by ghostwriters. The series began in 1986 and ran until 2000, producing over 200 novels and special releases and becoming a major part of the childhoods of millions of millennials. For much of the 90s, kids could join The Baby-Sitters Collectors Club, a monthly mail subscription that sent the books in order, along with special gifts like The Baby-Sitter’s Club Chain Letter, a standalone book that contained enveloped cards and notes from each member along with trinkets like friendship bracelets. In short, the books were a sensation among a certain age group, largely now grown to adulthood.

It would have been easy for the Netflix series to rest on that nostalgia and trust that the books’ millions of now-adult fans would tune in — and sit their own kids down with them — to watch the books of their childhood brought faithfully to life. These are fun, brightly colored, heartwarming stories that could have easily stood on their own. But while the show is indeed a faithful adaptation of several of the novels, and fully celebrates their spirit, it is not content to simply retell their stories. With its deeper characterizations, modern concerns, and casting that more fully reflects its audience, the show creates its own decidedly modern individuality — and is all the richer for it.

That is not to say, of course, that the show shies away from nostalgia. In fact, it embraces it. It was a thrill to see each babysitter’s personal handwriting — a distinctive feature strategically deployed in each novel — in their episode’s title card. Kristy absolutely had to have her visor, and Mary Anne her braids. Claudia’s snack stashes are always at hand, and the side characters we loved make appearances. The plots largely hew closely to the first several books as well. The show knew it was working with well-loved material and honored that from first to last.

But rather than fan service or dutiful adaptation, the show made something fresh out of these long-loved ingredients to grab new viewers, and counted on the adult audience’s nostalgia to help them as they made something new. The first and most obvious choice was to cast actors in ways that let more girls see themselves in the club. Mary Anne and Dawn are both white in the books, but in the show Mary Anne is Black and Dawn is Latinx. That shift broadens the world of the books automatically, increasing representation without didacticism. All types of girls belong in this version of the club.

The show also modernizes the club members’ values, not simply by nodding at the issues of the day or by speechifying about them, but by trusting that their young audience not only could handle these topics, but were familiar with them. In addition to the book character’s environmentalism, the show’s Dawn is loudly and optimistically anti-colonialist and pro-labor. Where the books were implicit about their feminism, the show often speaks directly to it. Most episodes make room in their sunny idealism for the real economic and social complications of our modern country, always truthfully and with respect and consideration for its young audience’s ability to grasp these issues.

A major example is Episode 4 of the first season, “Mary Anne Saves the Day.” The plot movements mirror the book’s closely: while on assignment, Mary Anne’s young charge spikes a high fever and, unable to reach the child’s parents and fighting with the other members of the club, Mary Anne takes her to the hospital. Like the book, the episode explores intergroup conflict and shy Mary Anne’s ability to step up and take charge when she’s needed. But the show pulls harder on that thread by making her babysitting charge a young trans girl. For most of the episode, this is treated as a straightforward fact of young Bailey’s (Kai Shappley) life, with Dawn stating simply that everyone wants their outsides to match their insides. But at the hospital, Bailey is consistently misgendered by her doctors, and Mary Anne finds her voice to step up and correct them. The episode expertly celebrates its source material while also offering modern kids accessible language to talk about trans issues — and encouraging them to stand up for what’s right, even when they’re scared to and even if it means contradicting an adult.

The show also trusts its young audience to be able to handle the darker parts of our past and connect them to our present. When Claudia’s grandmother Mimi (Takayo Fischer) has a stroke, fans of the books knew where the story would lead and were primed for a heartbreaker of an episode. But while the show again stuck closely to its source material, it used the opportunity to deepen Mimi’s backstory with time spent in a Japanese internment camp. As Claudia learns about it, the show’s audience does too — and when Claudia’s sister Janine (Aya Furukawa) responds to Claudia’s disbelief that the U.S. did that, it’s with a simple “I can’t believe we still do.” This Baby-Sitters' Club used the rich world of its source material to have simple yet urgent conversations about today, believing in kids’ abilities to not just handle the material but engage with it. The show does all this without preaching; when a contemporary issue is introduced, it’s done with empathy, wisdom, and sharp dialogue that sounds like today without ever sounding like imitation or mimicry.

For those with no prior history with the girls, the show and its characters work beautifully as smart, kind, and aware preteens with quick senses of humor and lived-in friendships (in all their ups and downs). But for those who knew and loved the books, the show’s built-in nostalgia works in favor of these adaptations, not against them. Because they already know and love these girls, and are familiar with the broad strokes of their stories, they are prepared to root for them, to trust them, and to follow them when their storylines get more nuanced.

Casting Alicia Silverstone as Kristy’s mom, Elizabeth, was a particularly sharp way of employing the nostalgia of its adult watchers to bring them on board with the show’s new vision. Adults watching the show weren’t just embracing a new version of kids they loved; they watched an iconic actor of their own youths playing a club member’s mom. They were invited to identify not just with their favorite club member but with the grown-ups in the room, and to consider what wisdom they’ve earned in the journey from then to now. Watching their generation’s coolest girl age into a mom alongside many of them helps them see themselves both in the younger girls’ places and their more mature own, and generates increased empathy for the adolescents by bridging that divide.

That’s part of why the loss of this show stings so much. Stories focused on young women, that treat them with care and sincerity, allowing them to be multifaceted and flawed, is rare. This show managed to do that for its younger audiences encountering these stories for the first time and for the older ones revisiting old friends. It spoke with clarity and kindness to modern realities in ways kids’ shows rarely trust their audience enough to do. And it must also be said that the show was, in each and every way, a delight. From the spirited performances to the sharp jokes to the finely drawn quirks of each of its characters, it was a real pleasure to spend a few hours in their company.

But if it had to end, the Season 2 finale was the perfect way to do it, even if it was never meant to be our final goodbye. As the club members prepare to put a float in their town’s Baby Parade, nothing is going right. The girls have been arguing most of the episode, no one has been on their best behavior, and their artistic endeavors are disastrous. Amidst all this, Kristy is faced with the high hopes of reconnecting with her absent father, only to have them dashed when he bails at the last minute. Seeing her distress, her friends drop their own arguments to tell her some hard truths, and the stepfather whose efforts to connect with her are threaded throughout the series does too (all while wearing a ridiculous baby bonnet). Kristy learns that she has a community already, full of people who love her for herself. The series ends with this band of friends and sisters and found families walking their broken, imperfect float down the road to the theme song from the original 1990s television adaptation, a final shot of nostalgia to send the show off.

“Say hello to your friends, say hello to the people who care,” Kate Nash warbles over a boppy tune while the credits roll for what would ultimately be the last time. The Baby-Sitters Club left us with the message that nothing, no one, and no relationship is perfect, but we can patch each other up and celebrate the sutures. We can look back with fondness while looking ahead to what’s next. And we don’t have to hold on too tightly to what we think we know or need — opening ourselves up to new people, new experiences, and new stories can only broaden our horizons.

