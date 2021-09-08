Netflix has released the trailer for the second season of The Baby-Sitters Club. The Emmy-winning comedy/drama is coming back for eight more episodes this October. Based on the book series by author Ann M. Martin, the show follows a group of teenage babysitters who organize to transform baby-sitting into a small, organized business and support system for their growing pains.

In the trailer, it is revealed that the popularity of the Baby-Sitters Club has attracted a lot of attention, to the point that the girls are getting invited to galas and appearing on the cover of magazines. Two new members are added to the club and, just like in Season 1, we can expect more witty humor, supportive parents, and tear-jerking moments.

Image via Netflix

RELATED: Netflix's 'The Baby-Sitters Club' Isn't Just Good for Girls, It Deserves to Be Called Damn Great TV

The Baby-Sitters Club was brought back by Netflix in 2020, and the series earned Sophie Grace an Emmy for Outstanding Younger Performance in a Children's Program, while Alicia Silverstone was nominated for Outstanding Limited Performance in a Children's Program.

The Baby-Sitters Club also stars Malia Baker, Momona Tamada, Shay Rudolph, and Mark Feuerstein. The new season comes to Netflix on October 11. Check out the trailer for The Baby-Sitters Club Season Two below.

Here’s the official synopsis for the new season of The Baby-Sitters Club:

Based on the best-selling book series by Ann M. Martin, The Baby-Sitters Club is a contemporary dramedy that follows the friendship and adventures of seven friends as they start their own babysitting business in Stoneybrook, Connecticut. As demand for their club continues to grow, founders Kristy Thomas, Mary-Anne Spier, Claudia Kishi, Stacey McGill, and Dawn Schafer have now welcomed Mallory Pike and Jessi Ramsey to their ranks. With the new school year comes booming business, new relationships, personal journeys, and important lessons, but through it all the club is there for each other every step of the way.

KEEP READING: The 30 Best Comedies on Netflix Right Now (September 2021)

Share Share Tweet Email

Dan Harmon’s New Animated Comedy ‘Krapopolis’ Announces Voice Cast Featuring Hannah Waddingham, Matt Berry, and More The creator of 'Community' is taking wacky back to ancient Greece.

Read Next