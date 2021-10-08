Surprise! The cast of The Baby-Sitters Club somehow knew that we couldn't wait until Monday for the show's second season to begin streaming, so they decided to bless us this Friday with the first 8 minutes of the Season 2 premiere! Cast members Sophie Grace, Malia Baker, Momona Tamada, Shay Rudolph, Kyndra Sanchez, Vivian Watson, and Anais Lee took to Netflix's Instagram Stories to reveal the news.

The Baby-Sitters Club, adapted from the bestselling books by Ann M. Martin, will premiere its second season on October 11 with a total of 8 episodes. In the scenes revealed by the first episode, "Kristy and the Snobs," our fearless leader Kristy Thomas is getting used to her new family after her mom Elizabeth married Watson last season, and the BSC welcomes two new members to its ranks: Mallory Pike and Jessi Ramsey.

The Baby-Sitters Club also stars Alicia Silverstone as Kristy's mom Elizabeth Thomas-Brewer, Mark Feuerstein as Kristy's stepdad Watson Brewer, and Marc Evan Jackson as Mary Anne's dad Richard Spier. Executive producers for the series include showrunner Rachel Shukert as well as Lucia Aniello, Michael De Luca, Lucy Kitada, Sascha Rothchild, Walden Media’s Naia Cucukov, Ben Forrer, and Frank Smith, as well as Martin herself.

The second season of The Baby-Sitters Club will premiere October 11 on Netflix, with Season 1 currently available to stream. Check out the first 8 minutes of Season 2's first episode, "Kristy and the Snobs," below:

Here's the official synopsis for Season 2 of The Baby-Sitters Club:

Based on the best-selling book series by Ann M. Martin, The Baby-Sitters Club is a contemporary dramedy that follows the friendship and adventures of seven friends as they start their own babysitting business in Stoneybrook, Connecticut. As demand for their club continues to grow, founders Kristy Thomas, Mary-Anne Spier, Claudia Kishi, Stacey McGill, and Dawn Schafer have now welcomed Mallory Pike and Jessi Ramsey to their ranks. With the new school year comes booming business, new relationships, personal journeys, and important lessons, but through it all the club is there for each other every step of the way.

