‘The Baby-Sitters Club’ Trailer Previews Netflix’s Ultra-Charming Reboot

Netflix has released the official trailer for The Baby-Sitters Club. The new TV reboot of the beloved Ann M. Martin YA series has been updated for a new generation of fans Sure, there are some nostalgic touches (like the casting of Alicia Silverstone and Mark Feuerstein), but this series looks to be as modern and lovely as they come.
The trailer for The Baby-Sitters Club introduces us to a new crew of middle school BFFs who opens up a baby-sitting business in their small town of Stonybrook. Over the course of two minutes, we meet Kristy Thomas (Sophie Grace), Mary-Anne Spier (Malia Baker), Claudia Kishi (Momona Tamada), Stacey McGill (Shay Rudolph), and Dawn Schafer (Xochitl Gomez). Each member of the Baby-Sitters Club brings their own unique talents and vision to the group — and that’s definitely a good thing, because these girls will need to lean on one another as they faces the highs and lows of pre-teen life.
This new Baby-Sitters Club reboot series may be geared towards a younger crowd, but I have a good feeling those of us who grew up reading Martin’s books and watching the 1990 TV series and/or the 1995 movie will also want to dive headfirst into all 10 episodes. The trailer hints at some nods to the franchise’s decades-old roots, best exhibited when Claudia and Kristy fret over whether their landline phone (purchased off Etsy!) will actually work. If that joke is a preview of what’s to come in this new series from showrunner Rachel Shukert (GLOW) and executive producer/director Lucia Aniello (Broad City), then count me all the way in.
The Baby-Sitters Club arrives on Netflix on Friday, July 3. Watch the official trailer below. For more, be sure to check out our round-up of the best original shows on Netflix you can watch right now.
Here’s the official synopsis for The Baby-Sitters Club:
Netflix’s new series The Baby-Sitters Club is based on the best-selling book series, that follows the friendship and adventures of Kristy Thomas (Sophie Grace), Mary-Anne Spier (Malia Baker), Claudia Kishi (Momona Tamada), Stacey McGill (Shay Rudolph), and Dawn Schafer (Xochitl Gomez) as the middle-schoolers start their babysitting business in the town of Stoneybrook, Connecticut. Rounding out the cast, Alicia Silverstone plays Elizabeth Thomas-Brewer, the selfless single-mother of Kristy Thomas and love interest of all around good guy Watson Brewer, played by Mark Feuerstein.
Ann M. Martin, the beloved series author and producer on the new series, was the first to conceive the idea of these inspiring young girls with different backgrounds, personalities and opinions that were brought together by a business venture they conceived and bonded through the friendships they forged. The adaptation of the contemporary dramedy that continues to champion friendship, female empowerment and entrepreneurship was led by Rachel Shukert (GLOW) as showrunner and Lucia Aniello (Broad City) as executive producer and director.