A new limited series, The Baby, will debut on April 24 on HBO and its streaming service HBO Max. The series will contain eight episodes in total.

As the saying goes “a baby changes everything”, and that’s never been more true than in the new HBO series The Baby. It follows the story of Natasha (Michelle De Swarte), a carefree 38-year-old who lives her life from moment to moment. However, a mysterious and horrifying unexpected turn of events causes her entire world to crumble and change when she finds herself the new caretaker of a baby. This strange situation gets worse when the baby reveals itself to be a sadistic little devil child that gets its kicks from being manipulative and violent towards Natasha. Will she ever get her life back unscathed, and if so, how and at what cost?

Alongside Swarte, The Baby will feature the acting talents of Amira Ghazalla (The Rhythm Section) as Mrs. Eaves, the 70-year-old woman who appears to be everywhere the Baby is; Amber Grappy as Bobbi, Natasha’s younger sister; Patrice Naiambana (Spectre) as Natasha’s father, Lyle; Sinéad Cusack (Marcella) as Natasha’s mother, Barbara; Shvorne Marks (Endeavour) as Mags; Isy Suttie (Peep Show) as Rita; Tanya Reynolds (Sex Education) as Helen; Seyan Sarvan (It’s a Sin) as Nour; Karl Davies (The Tower) as Jack; and Divian Ladwa (Ant-Man and the Wasp) as Fooze.

The series was created by Siân Robins-Grace and Lucy Gaymer. It is a co-production between HBO and Sky Productions and is produced by Sister, known for projects such as Chernobyl, Landscapers, and This is Going to Hurt, alongside Proverbial Pictures. The Baby’s executive producers include Robins-Grace, Nicole Kassell, and Jane Featherstone, with Carolyn Strauss and Naomi de Pear representing Sister. Katie Carpenter serves as co-executive producer, with Gaymer producing.

Directors lined up for The Baby are Kassell, Stacey Gregg, Faraz Shariat, and Ella Jones. Robins-Grace, Susan Soon He Stanton, Kara Smith, Anchuli Felicia King, and Sophie Goodhart all serve as writers for the series.

This new horror-comedy series appears to be inspired by such horror classics as The Omen and Rosemary’s Baby. Is psychological horror involving demonic children and a woman on the verge of a nervous breakdown your jam? Then you should definitely check out The Baby!

Find The Baby on HBO and HBO Max on April 24. Check out the official trailer and key art below:

