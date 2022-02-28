“It’s all fun and games until the toddler kills someone.” That’s not exactly how the saying goes, but you may end up seeing babies a different way once HBO and SKY's upcoming series The Baby ends its eight-episode run. The horror/comedy series will follow a woman who suddenly finds herself with a tiny human who has killer instincts. The series premieres in late April.

The teaser trailer reveals that the series is set to take us in a weird and unexpected journey, with the baby from the title apparently just falling down from the sky, chasing after police officers, and single (and tiny) handedly taking part in cruel assassinations on playgrounds. Yes, all the while looking cute and adorable.

Also revealed by the trailer are some deeper and more grueling storylines that The Baby might tackle, such as mothers confessing deep, dark secrets about taking care of infants, women owning the fact that they were not born into motherhood, and not wanting to be defined by their kids. On the more mystical side of the story, we can expect to witness some eerie rituals, get Stephen King’s Children of the Corn vibes and possibly a little bit of Hereditary? It’s all about motherhood, after all.

Image via HBO

RELATED: ‘Upload’ Season 2 Images Feature Virtual Babies and Talking Dogs

The Baby is co-created and written by Siân Robins-Grace and Lucy Gaymer. The duo is making their series showrunning debut after working on several other successful projects: Robins-Grace wrote for British miniseries The Entfield Haunting and was a co-executive producer on Netflix’s Sex Education. Gaymer was a music supervisor on Prime Video’s Fleabag and a post-production coordinator on Prime Video’s The Widow.

The cast of The Baby features Michelle De Swarte (Netflix’s The Duchess), Amira Ghazzalla (Carnival Row), Amber Grappy (Wrecked), Patrice Naiambana (Spectre), Sinéad Cusack (V for Vendetta), Shvorne Marks (Endeavour), Isy Suttie (Peep Show), Tanya Reynolds (Sex Education), Seyan Sarvan (It's a Sin), Karl Davies (Happy Valley), and Divian Ladwa (Ant-Man and the Wasp).

HBO premieres The Baby on April 24.

You can watch the teaser trailer below:

Check out the official synopsis here:

When 38-year-old Natasha is unexpectedly landed with a baby, her life of doing what she wants, when she wants, dramatically implodes. Controlling, manipulative and with violent powers, the baby twists Natasha’s life into a horror show. Where does it come from? What does it want? And what lengths will Natasha have to go to in order to get her life back? She doesn’t want a baby. The baby wants her.

The Best Shows on HBO Max Right Now It's not TV, it's HBO Max.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email