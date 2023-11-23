The Big Picture Director McG is optimistic about the possibility of a third installment in The Babysitter horror film series, as he believes in the potential for a trilogy.

The first two films in the series received positive reviews and showcased the talent of now iconic horror movie actresses Samara Weaving and Jenna Ortega.

With a knack for casting the right person for his roles, McG hopes to find a third star who will impress and captivate fans, just like Weaving and Ortega did in the previous films.

According to director McG, his hit horror films The Babysitter and The Babysitter: Killer Queen could turn into a trilogy, as he hasn't given up hope on a third installment. The first Babysitter film was released on Netflix in 2017, and received positive reviews with a 71% score on Rotten Tomatoes. The film provided a refreshingly campy take on the horror-comedy genre, which allowed McG to follow up his film with a sequel in 2020.

Both movies were ahead of its time as the director cast now iconic horror-movie final girls in both iterations. However, at the time of casting, they were relatively unknown stars. The Babysitter stars Samara Weaving as Bee, the titular babysitter. Following this role, Weaving would go on to star in other horror films like 2019's Ready or Not and 2023's Scream VI. The sequel film, Killer Queen, stars Jenna Ortega, who we all know from her role in Wednesday and the two most recent Scream films (one of which also featured Weaving).

Because of his knack for casting the right person in his roles, McG aims to do so once more for his threequel film. He tells ComicBook, while nothing is in production yet, he and his team are "talking about it." The director shared that once they come up with a script and idea for the film, he hopes whoever they cast will "blow fans away". He goes on to state that filming the first two movies "was fun. The first movie, obviously, gave Samara Weaving to the world, and the second movie was Jenna Ortega. Hopefully, we can answer the call and find a third star that reaches those lofty heights."

What Are ‘The Babysitter’ Films About?

If you guessed that these films are about a babysitter, then you would be correct. The first film follows Cole (Judah Lewis) a 12-year-old boy who's bullied and considers his babysitter Bee to be his only friend. One night, when she's babysitting him, Cole decides to stay up late and watch Bee and her friends Max (Robbie Amell), Allison (Bella Thorne), Sonya (Hana Mae Lee), and John (Andrew Bachelor) seemingly hang out. Things take a turn for the worse when he witnesses them murdering someone and plotting to go after Cole for his innocent blood as part of a ritual sacrifice. Suddenly, his night turns into a quest to stay alive as he's forced to fight off his once-thought friend, who's now turned into an enemy.

The sequel spices things up as an older Cole is forced to live with the trauma from the events he endured as a 12-year-old. Unfortunately, no one but his best friend Melanie (Emily Alyn Lind) believes what happened to him. Well, that doesn't turn out to be a good thing as, surprise, Melanie is also part of a cult and is after Cole. Clearly, this kid can't catch a break. They resurrect the characters from the first movie and chase Cole and his new friend Phoebe (Ortega), who has her own tragic past with Bee. Ortega's performance in The Babysitter sequel was a great indication of her future success in the horror genre, as she's clearly one of the "Scream Queens" of this generation. It will be interesting to see where a potential third installment will take the franchise. Stay tuned to Collider for updates.

The Babysitter Release Date October 13, 2017 Director McG Cast Judah Lewis, Samara Weaving, Robbie Amell, Hana Mae Lee, Bella Thorne, Emily Alyn Lind Runtime 85 minutes Main Genre Horror Genres Horror, Comedy Writers Brian Duffield Tagline Dream girls can be a nightmare

The Babysitter 2 Release Date September 10, 2020 Director McG Cast Leslie Bibb, Bella Thorne, Robbie Amell, Emily Alyn Lind, Jenna Ortega, Ken Marino, Judah Lewis, Samara Weaving Runtime 101 Main Genre Horror Genres Horror, Comedy Writers Dan Lagana Tagline Face Your Demons. Survive the Night.

