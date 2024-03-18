The Big Picture Joey's authentic and positive approach has boosted viewership, redefining the franchise's direction and engaging fans online.

Joey's season stands out due to global travel, authentic connections, and genuine romance, departing from the manufactured drama of the past.

Despite controversies, fan support for contestants like Maria Georgas and the top three women reflects a shift towards a more genuine and drama-free viewing experience.

As the latest lead in The Bachelor franchise, Joey Graziadei's season has been marked by a whirlwind of excitement. The 28-year-old tennis player from Collegeville, Pennsylvania, has won over fans with his vibrant energy, modern approach, and magnetic personality on the reality dating series. Joey has reshaped the show's landscape, revitalizing a franchise that was potentially losing its relevance.

In recent years, the franchise has attempted new ways to gain interest through newer projects like Bachelor In Paradise and, most recently, The Golden Bachelor. Now, fans are noticing the multifaceted impact of Joey's season, exploring how it has redefined season 28 of The Bachelor for a new era and what it means for the future of reality television.

The Bachelor A single bachelor dates multiple women over several weeks, narrowing them down to hopefully find his true love. Release Date March 25, 2002 Creator Mike Fleiss Cast Chris Harrison , Brad Womack , Jesse Palmer , Sean Lowe Main Genre Reality-TV Seasons 28

Joey's Season of 'The Bachelor' Is Gaining Traction

Image via Bachelor Nation on ABC

Joey's magnetic charm extends beyond the screen, captivating fans in a way few bachelors have managed in the past. His emotional intelligence, demonstrated through his readiness for love and candid vulnerability, sets him apart. His openness about past heartbreaks, notably being left as the runner-up in Charity Lawson's season of The Bachelorette in 2023, reveals a depth of authenticity rarely seen in the genre. This genuine portrayal of his desires and fears has elevated Joey to a level of adoration unparalleled by any previous Bachelor.

With the recent help of Hulu as a source of revitalization, the franchise has steadily increased viewership with its streaming partner. Before The Bachelor's episodes air on Hulu, the live viewership remains high each week. The first three weeks of the show opened at roughly 3.2 million viewers live, with week four jumping to 5.4 million live viewers. This season's steady increase in viewership most likely has to do with Joey's positivity and likability regarding the series. While past seasons often centered around contrived drama and manufactured romance, Joey's approach has been refreshingly authentic for the series. From the outset, he clarified that he was not interested in playing games or following a script. Instead, he approached the journey with sincerity and an open mind, determined to forge genuine connections with the season 28 women.

Related 'The Bachelor': Maria and Madina’s Pointless Feud Explained In episodes of The Bachelor 28, fans saw Maria and Madina feud over a big miscommunication. Here's all the details

One of Joey's season's most noticeable and striking aspects is its emphasis on global travel. Unlike previous iterations of The Bachelor, which typically confined women to a single mansion for most of the season, Joey's journey has taken him and the women to some of the most exotic and breathtaking locations worldwide. From the bustling streets of Andalucia, Spain, to the serene landscape of Jasper, Alberta, Canada, each destination has provided a stunning backdrop for the unfolding romance. This focus on international travel has added a new dimension to the show and helped broaden its appeal to a global audience. By showcasing diverse cultures and experiences, Joey's season has transcended the boundaries of traditional seasons of The Bachelor, attracting viewers from all walks of life.

Joey's Season of 'The Bachelor' Isn't Without Drama

Image via Bachelor Nation on ABC

Of course, no discussion of Joey's season would be complete without addressing its controversies. As the season progressed, Joey became somewhat of a polarizing figure for viewers, with some praising his authenticity and others criticizing his decisions and behavior. However, regardless of where one stands on the issue, it is undeniable that Joey has succeeded in generating buzz and keeping viewers engaged.

Related The Bachelor Producers Are Mute About Racist Controversy The Bachelor producers remained silent when asked what they had learned from dealing with racial issues on the show

One of the key factors driving this engagement is the online community that has sprung up around Joey's season. Digital engagement has added a new dimension to the viewing experience in recent years, transforming The Bachelor from a passive form of entertainment to an interactive cultural phenomenon. Social media platforms have been abuzz with support and opinions, one of the largest being the rallied support behind 4th place contestant Maria Georgas. With her bubbly spirit and girl-boss energy, Maria's extroversion was fresh air for the franchise, and fans noticed. Even when fellow cast member Sydney Gordon, who looked to point fingers early on, started drama with Maria, fans quickly came to her defense online. Because of her confident and outspoken nature, Maria was not afraid to speak out and shoot down any rumored talk of her being a "mean girl" for the sake of creating a contrived television drama. Especially when Maria was sent home after Joey's four hometown dates, fans took their opinions to social media, stating their disappointment with her departure and later expressing their hope that Maria would potentially be the next bachelorette.

With three well-received women as the last three on the season, fans are left rooting for and enjoying all the women Joey has progressed with throughout the season. Daisy Kent, Kelsey Anderson, and Rachel Nance have all equally supported fan praise, which is not always the case on a dating show that has thrived on drama in the past. The lack of drama throughout the show left fans with a breath of fresh air. Focusing on the genuine nature of The Bachelor's purpose has allowed audiences to return to a show that feels less contrived and more well-rounded as the show was intended back in 2022.

The Future of the Franchise Can Be Successful Thanks to Joey

Image via Bachelor Nation on ABC

Within the past year, it's clear to fans that The Bachelor franchise is set on expansion and innovation. Fans have been instilled with a new sense of excitement and enjoyment by a successful first season of The Golden Bachelor, which happily ended in a live television wedding between bachelor Gerry Turner and contestant Theresa Nist. Joey's season is the next season to take place since the latest addition to the franchise, which could have quickly fallen flat. Instead, what could have been just another season of the 22-year-old series became a refreshing and revitalized version of the old cult classic. Joey's season of The Bachelor has been nothing short of transformative for the franchise's future. From its focus on global travel to its willingness to focus on vulnerability and openness, Joey's season has redefined what it means to be a reality TV star that holds emotional meaning. By embracing authenticity, culture, and inclusivity, Joey has breathed new life into a franchise in danger of losing its way.

The Bachelor airs Mondays on ABC at 8 PM EST. Episodes can also be streamed on Hulu.

WATCH ON HULU