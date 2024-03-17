The Big Picture Maria and Madina's feud over age is considered the dumbest drama in The Bachelor's history.

Madina feels bullied by Maria, bringing the issue to Joey and igniting more drama.

Sydney adds further drama by confronting Joey, escalating tension among the contestants.

The recent feud between Maria Georgas and Madina Alam may just be the most pointless drama in The Bachelor's history. Maria and Madina were just two of the thirty-two women on the reality series who set out to find love on the current season of the show. In doing so, they vied for the love of Bachelor lead Joey Graziadei.

Maria is a 29-year-old from Ontario, Canada. She works as an account executive in her hometown. In the first three episodes, fans learned that Maria is not afraid to speak her mind. She is ready to be done with short-term dating and settle down with the one who could potentially be Joey. Madina, too, is ready to settle down. The 31-year-old is a North Carolina native, where she works as a mental health therapist. Madina is one of the oldest contestants on this season of the show.

Is Maria & Madina's Feud Dumbest In Bachelor's History?

It's not a season of The Bachelor without some drama. So far this season, the drama has stemmed from an ongoing feud between Maria and Madina. The disagreement between the two ladies is so meaningless that some fans have called it the dumbest drama in the history of the show. It all started during the second episode of the season. During a conversation with the group, Madina expressed how she was feeling so far in regard to building a relationship with Joey. She admitted that she feels Joey has not paid as much attention to her because she is older than the majority of the other ladies. With, what is assumed to have been, innocent intentions, Maria responded to Madina's statements with a remark claiming that she was not even that old. But it did not end there. Maria continued to claim that she too would be considered "old" at 29 years old, based on Madina's logic. This simple remark set the house ablaze.

Although Maria was present for Madina's initial comment, Madina did not hear what Maria had to say in response. It was fellow contestant Sydney Gordon who took it upon herself to stir the pot. After hearing Maria's comment, Sydney went to Madina to share with her what Maria had said. Maria's remark upset Madina. Towards the end of the second episode, Madina confronts Maria about what she felt were insensitive remarks. Maria was quick to defend herself, explaining she meant nothing negative about what she said. She actually meant it as a compliment. Madina, however, did not believe Maria and continued to be upset by the situation. Though the two might not be deemed the most controversial contestants in The Bachelor, the Bachelor Nation referred to the disagreement as being the "dumbest fight in Bachelor history." Despite all the drama, both Maria and Madina survived the second rose ceremony.

Madina Felt Bullied by Marina

The argument ultimately continued to the following week's episode. Not only did it continue into the following week, but it also took up a majority of the episode. As the ladies headed into the cocktail hour portion of the group date, Joey got word of the drama that had been building up among the ladies. After her confrontation with Madina, Maria felt she had cleared the air regarding her misinterpreted remarks. Madina, on the other hand, had not yet moved past it. Madina was the one who brought the issues to Joey's attention. During the cocktail hour, Madina pulled Joey aside to inform him of everything that had been going on as well as her personal feelings regarding the situation. Madina's reasoning for talking with Joey about the issues was that she felt "bullied" by Maria. The bullying mainly came into play when Maria began questioning who was the one to tell Madina about what she had said.

Following his conversation with Madina, Joey confronted the entire group about the issues that had been occurring. Joey openly admitted that he has no tolerance for bullying. To defend herself, Maria jumped into the conversation, stating that using the word "bullying" to describe the recent events was a little harsh. Madina, who also wanted to defend herself, claimed she never specifically called Maria a bully. She did, however, admit that she felt bullied by the situation. After Joey's discussion with all the ladies, Maria and Madina try to resolve their misunderstandings. Just as things were about to be resolved, Sydney jumped in to hype them up again. She, too, began to claim that she felt "bullied" by Maria as well. This resulted in Maria jumping to the conclusion that it was Sydney who sparked the drama in the first place by telling Madina about what was said. Sydney ultimately walked away because she felt she needed to remove herself from the drama and negativity.

Sydney Adds Drama After Talks With Joey

Unfortunately, the drama was not fully resolved and continued on to the pool party later in the episode. To Maria's advantage, many of the other ladies came to her defense, denying the claims that she was a bully. While Madina and Maria were ready to leave the drama in the past, Sydney insisted on keeping it going. She felt the need to bring her side of the story to Joey in a private conversation. In her private interaction with Joey, Sydney claimed she felt "verbally attacked" by Maria in the past interactions. She continued on to describe Maria as being "embarrassing, weird, and dumb." After he was done listening to Sydney, Joey wanted to hear what Maria had to say. Naturally, Maria did her best to defend her own character in hopes that the drama would not ultimately send her packing. Being completely transparent with Joey, Maria told him, "Sydney, if you like her, there is no way you can like me. Because we are completely different people." Joey later admitted that he felt Maria was being more truthful than Sydney was in their private conversations.

At the end of the night, Medina, Maria and Sydney all receive roses from Joey, despite the drama that took over the entire episode. Because the issues were not fully resolved, and all three ladies are headed into the fourth week, there is sure to be more drama to come. Unfortunately, it will more than likely not be fully resolved until Joey decides to send one of the ladies home.

The Bachelor airs on Mondays at 8pm EST on ABC. Episodes can also be streamed on Hulu.

