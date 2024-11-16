The reality dating show The Bachelor showcases a fantasy dating scenario for one lucky lead and 25 to 30 beautiful women who are vying for his love and affection. The titular Bachelor is typically picked from the contestant pool of the last season of The Bachelorette, allowing fans the opportunity to get to know them in a different light or to see them end up with the girl this time. Each week, the lead gets to know his women through a series of dates and sends those home who he does not see a future with. At the end of the season, usually lasting only about eight weeks, he must choose who he wants to propose to.

This mass dating set-up presents a plethora of opportunities for drama between the women in the house, as they are all hoping to gain the attention of the lead. It can also lead to the Bachelor developing feelings for multiple women, leaving them heartbroken when they are sent home, and the lead confused as to who he should pick. A great episode of The Bachelor has to find a balanced way to combine the drama between the cast members, the platonic friendships and alliances within the house, the ridiculous fun and games of the dates, and the actual romance, in order to hook fans and help them believe in the love story being told. The episodes that keep audiences hooked to their TV screens are the ones that achieve this balance, and sometimes, embrace the chaos of real-life consequences.

10 Season 19, Episode 6 (2015)

Chris Soules' Season

During Week 6 of Iowa farmer Chris Soules' season of the show, his contestants were taken to South Dakota, where the tension that had been building within the house reached a fever pitch. Picking up after Kelsey's fainting spell during the last episode's rose ceremony, the rest of the women in the house are upset with Kelsey for taking all of Chris's time and attention away from them, particularly Ashley I. This dynamic between Kelsey and Ashley I. is exploited fully by the producers when the two are put together on a two-on-one date, a classic recipe to maximize the drama between two contestants who cannot stand one another.

The two join Chris in the Badlands, where neither of them gets the guy. Chris informs Ashley I., after she tries to throw Kelsey under the bus, that he can't give her the lifestyle that she wants, and then goes to Kelsey and breaks things off with her too. To top off this very dramatic two-on-one date where neither date gets the rose, Chris leaves the two women in the desert as he flies away in a helicopter. In a season where the cast was more memorable than the lead, this episode does its best to capitalize on the clashing personalities of the contestants, making for some fun TV.

9 Season 25, Episode 12 (2021)

Matt James's Season

So much had happened off-screen during this historic season of The Bachelor, that when fans tuned into the final episode to see Emmanuel Acho, the sports analyst and author of "Uncomfortable Conversations with a Black Man," hosting instead of the longtime host Chris Harrison, it was indicative of how crazy the season was. Fans were desperate to find out what James was going to do now that his final pick, Rachael Kirkconnell, had been photographed years prior at an antebellum south party.

As the season aired, photos of Kirkconnell dressed in old South costumes with her friends circulated on the internet, overshadowing the rest of the season, especially as the weeks went on, and it became very clear that James was going to pick her at the end. By the time of the After the Final Rose, a live segment that is meant to tie up the events of the season with a bow, James admitted to Acho that he and Kirkconnell were not together anymore and that he was disappointed with all the news that broke as the show was airing and the ignorance that the woman he deeply cared for had about race in America. The episode, and the whole season, was very engaging, but it was also exhausting for this story to overshadow the first season with a Black male lead.

8 Season 13, Episode 10 (2009)

Jason Mesnick's Season

When the recorded part of Jason Mesnick's season ended, he had proposed to Melissa and sent Molly home. But by the time the After the Final Rose live segment came around, Jason realized that he had made a mistake. While filming the show, he fell in love with both Melissa and Molly, but after they wrapped, he couldn't stop thinking about Molly. So, Mesnick tells Chris Harrison on stage that he needs to end his relationship with Melissa.

Melissa was understandably very upset with Jason for breaking up with her on national television after picking her. She said she wished that he had just let her go, rather than leading her on with the engagement, only to change his mind and pick Molly. This was the first time something like this happened on The Bachelor. Since, there have been other Bachelors who have gone back on their final choice to pick their runners-up, but when Jason Mesnick did it, it was incredibly shocking to fans. This made for captivating television, especially when Jason asks Molly out on a date during the episode, and is made a little better by the fact that Jason and Molly are still happily married to this day.

7 Season 11, Episode 9 (2007)

Brad Womack's First Season

With only two women left, Jenni and DeAnna, it's time for them to meet Brad Womack's family and for their last dates with the lead. All seems to be going fine, until Brad is at the altar ready to send home one of the women and propose to the other. But after sending the first woman who arrives, Jenni, home, Womack still does not look settled or happy to be greeting who should be his final pick: DeAnna.

When DeAnna meets Womack at the altar, he starts to fidget nervously. He looks very uncomfortable and then asks her to hold on for a moment while he walks away to gather himself. When he returns, he tells DeAnna that he has to be honest with her, he doesn't love her, and he has to say goodbye. Womack was clearly very overwhelmed by the prospect of getting engaged to someone after only 8 weeks, a common refrain from a lot of contestants, and, as a result, made the decision not to choose anyone at the end of his first season as The Bachelor, ensuring that fans would not be able to tear their eyes from the TV screen.

6 Season 24, Episode 12 (2020)

Peter Weber's Season

The finale of Peter Weber's season was nonstop drama, starting in Australia, where his final two women, Hannah Ann and Madison, were set to meet his family. Hannah Ann was up first, and Peter's mom, Barb, father and brother were all captivated by her and felt like she had Peter's best interest at heart. It's safe to say that they did not feel the same way about Madison after they met her, with Madison and Peter's compatibility being the main concern. Peter ends the show having proposed to Hannah Ann after Madison sends herself home, acknowledging their difference in lifestyles.

During the live segment of the second part of the finale, audiences are under the impression that Peter chose Hannah Ann, but similar to the woes of Jason Mesnick's After the Final Rose segment, audiences are shown footage of Peter going to see Hannah Ann to break off their engagement. Throughout this mess, the in-studio camera stays on Barb as she scowls at her son's behavior toward the woman he was so eager to see marry into the family. Producers had managed to get Madison back on board to be with Peter, for the sake of a happy ending, which did not please Barb, who told Madison, while seated in the live studio audience, that Peter will just have to "fail to succeed." Peter's season was all over the place, and Peter did not even stay with Madison for more than a couple of days after filming, but it was must-see television.

5 Season 22, Episode 12 (2018)

Arie Luyendyk, Jr.'s Season

In another situation where the lead chooses someone and then changes their mind to pick the runner-up, Arie Luyendyk, Jr. changed his mind after he proposed to his final pick Becca Kufrin, because he couldn't stop thinking about the woman he sent home, Lauren. After the proposal, Becca is visited by Arie, who sits her down and tells her that the more he has been hanging out with her, the more he worries about losing the possibility of reconciling with Lauren. This footage is shown to audiences through a split screen, ensuring that all the shocking drama is on full display.

During the After the Final Rose segment in the studio, Becca gets a chance to say her piece and tells Chris Harrison how betrayed she felt. The network gives the show a second episode to wrap up the story, and despite the somber mood, Arie proposes to Lauren on stage to make things as right as they can be. It was hard for audiences to switch from their frustration at Arie for putting Becca through what he did, to being happy for him and Lauren getting engaged. Despite fans' feelings about what Arie did, it was absolutely compelling television, and with hindsight, the situation is made less abrasive by the fact that Becca was named the lead of the 14th season of The Bachelorette, and that Arie and Lauren are happily married.

4 Season 26, Episode 11 (2022)

Clayton Echard's Season

In one of the most dramatic rose ceremonies of the entire franchise, deemed "the rose ceremony from hell" by new host, and former Bachelor, Jesse Palmer, Clayton Echard showed how callous his honesty was, and how selective he was with what he shared with his final two women, Gabby and Rachel. Heartbroken after one of his final three, Susie, questioned their relationship after Clayton shared that he was intimate with both of the other women during Fantasy Suites, Clayton decides that the only way to ensure that no one else leaves him is to be brutally honest about where his feelings stand with them.

During the rose ceremony, Gabby and Rachel are told that he was in love with Susie, he's in love with both of them, and that he was intimate with both of them as well. Both women understandably need to take a minute, during which Gabby walks off set and Rachel's sobs can be heard through the echo of the venue they are in. Clayton stands there grappling with where his season stands. What's worse is that, after begging both women to stay despite being heartbroken, when a chance with Susie arises again, he breaks up with Gabby and Rachel at the same time, together. Clayton's very poor decision-making gave audiences the chance to see Gabby tell him off brilliantly and Rachel mourn a relationship with a man who clearly doesn't deserve her. Another terrible moment for the cast that made for impossible-to-look-away television.

3 Season 28, Episode 11 (2024)

Joey Graziadei's Season

Joey Graziadei's season felt like a return to The Bachelor of old, where the cast was entertaining, and the drama felt like a catty background to real romance. By the end of the season, Joey had two women left: Daisy and Kelsey. The women meet Joey's family, and both are received well, so it comes down to their final dates and the proposal. Despite Joey practically bracing Daisy for the impact that she wasn't going to be chosen for their entire last date together, the drama of the episode surrounded the classic questions of "who is he going to choose" and "will she say yes."

Daisy realizes throughout this last week that it is not going to be her, and on the day of the proposal, she visits Kelsey in her room to confirm her suspicions. Once she knows that Kelsey will be happy with Joey, the two ride together to the proposal sight, something that had never been done before. Daisy tells Joey that she knows he's not going to pick her, gracefully says goodbye, wishes Kelsey the best of luck and leaves. Joey proposes to Kelsey beautifully and she, of course, says yes! Joey's season, and this episode in particular, showcased just how emotionally intelligent he was and how carefully he handled the emotions of the women. It was so refreshing for fans to see a Bachelor handle himself so well, when the show's watch value has recently only relied on the drama, rather than the romance.

2 Season 23, Episode 9 (2019)

Colton Underwood's Season

Colton Underwood's season had a great cast, interesting drama, and some genuine romance, but the moment that every fan was waiting for was the moment that had been teased from the very beginning: Colton jumping the fence. In the Fantasy Suites episode, audiences finally get to see what leads up to that fateful jump, and it did not disappoint. Colton is in Portugal with Tayshia, Hannah G. and Cassie for overnight dates, but during his second overnight date with Cassie, he outright admits that he loves her, but she is not ready to be engaged, and isn't in love with Colton, so she decides to send herself home.

This decision completely shocks Colton, and he starts trying to reassure her by telling her that she is the one that he wants, and that he doesn't need an engagement if that's not what she wants right now. The show aired the raw footage of this moment, including the obvious confusion in Cassie's face and the desperation in Colton's. Despite Colton's wish for her to stay, Cassie still sends herself home. After she leaves, Colton is ready to leave too. Unwilling to be talked down or to stay in Portugal without the woman he wants to be with, Colton escapes the confines of the set by jumping a fence and wandering off into the dark. The moment that had been teased all season long surely had fans glued to their seats.

1 Season 17, Episode 6 (2013)

Sean Lowe's Season

Sean Lowe, one of the only Bachelor leads still happily married to his final pick, met his group of women in the Canadian Rockies during this episode at the midpoint of his season, where the best parts of The Bachelor each got their moment to shine. During a group date, the season's "villain," Tierra, had an adverse reaction to the polar plunge that the whole group participated in, requiring EMTs and special attention to get her warmed up. The other ladies were hesitant to believe that Tierra wasn't faking, considering a spill on the stairs she took earlier in the season which, conveniently, earned her some uninterrupted time with Sean.

While the women were commiserating over their dislike for Tierra, Sean had a one-on-one date with his eventual final pick, Catherine. During their date, they took a ride on a snow bus and played in a glacier. This bare-bones date showed Sean exactly the sort of best friend dynamic in Catherine that he had been searching for during his journey. Then, during the evening portion of their date, Catherine shared a story from her childhood that taught her the importance of making each day count. Catherine and Sean's connection started to blossom in this episode, and the drama between Tierra and the other women in the house became even more fun to watch. This episode blended the two main reasons that fans tune into the show, romance and drama, perfectly, and provides a perfect example of what the franchise should continue to strive for.

