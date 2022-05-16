Love don't cost a thing... except for a few tears, jealousy, and gut-wrenching heartbreaks, as we've come to learn from the dating game show, The Bachelor. Having endured for a whopping two decades and counting with 26 seasons airing within that period, The Bachelor firmly sits in the pantheon of longest-running reality shows. Its longevity notwithstanding, the show seems to have failed in its intended quest of finding the perfect match for its suitors. So far, only three suitors remain married to the lady they once asked "Would you please accept this rose?"

Regardless, The Bachelor has somehow managed to maintain a loyal fanbase big enough to keep ABC from pulling the plug on the show, and it's even spawned the equally successful The Bachelorette. Who knew the idea of regular breakups could be turned into an entertainment behemoth? That said, some seasons of the matchmaking show have been better than the others, some of them even worthy of several rewatches. These best seasons serve ample awww moments, shocking bait-and-switches, drama-stirring eliminations, icky fights courtesy of infamous villains with sinister motives, and an overall story arc that could give some romance fiction a run for their money. Without further ado, here is our ranking of the best seasons of The Bachelor thus far.

8. Season 7 — Charlie O'Connell

Previous seasons of The Bachelor had featured, well, regular folks, most of whom were appearing on TV for the first time (though they looked like pros for first-timers), so when it was announced that actor Charlie O'Connell (Yes, Jerry O'Connell's younger brother) was the one seeking out a wife for the seventh season, it was guaranteed to be an entertaining season of matchmaking. Ultimately, O'Connell lived up to expectations, and in true entertainer fashion, he set the tone for an enthralling season from the get-go. Ditching the custom first-night cocktail party, O'Connell instead decided to do body shots with his sea of 25 women, most of whom got the first taste of his lips on that first night! Hugh Hefner would've been proud!

As the show progressed, O'Connell opened up about his drinking problem; regardless, most of the women remained enamored by him. In the end, he chose to pursue a relationship with Sarah Brice, offering her a promise ring. Unfortunately, O'Connell's drinking problem would be the bane of their five-year on-and-off relationship. After they split up, Brice infamously sold the ring on eBay. Unsurprisingly, Charlie O'Connell is now married to Playboy Playmate Anna Sophia.

7. Season 23 — Colton Underwood

Colton Underwood has many firsts to his name as far as the Bachelor Nation is concerned — he's the first bachelor to get dumped multiple times, the first virgin lead of the show, and the first to come out as gay. The former footballer deserves credit for giving heterosexual relationships his best shot before concluding that it was not his thing. His first attempt at finding love for our viewing pleasure came in the 14th season of The Bachelorette, then the fifth Season of Bachelor in Paradise before ABC decided to make him the leading man for the 23rd season of The Bachelor. While the unprecedented number of break-ups was one of the highlights of Season 23, only a few seasons come close to offering the level of drama it did. Underwood capped off the drama by scaling a fence while trying to get away from the cameras after finalist Cassie Randolph turned him down. They reunited before breaking up for good. Coming Out Colton, a docuseries about Underwood's sexuality was released in late 2021.

RELATED: 12 Worst ‘The Bachelor’ Villains, Ranked

6. Season 24 — Peter Weber

Peter Weber is one bachelor fans love to hate; however, there is no denying that his season was filled with lots of drama that made for an engaging TV time. The unpredictability that Weber's laid-back persona brought left fans guessing "what next?" Start a fire by gossiping with the ladies about each other, then fan the flames by not getting involved when they start having a go at each other. To the joy of producers, the season sparked online debates that were mostly about Weber's immaturity at conflict resolution. His indecisiveness was obvious from early on but not many thought Weber had it in him to pull a bait-and-switch which he did. He dumped his finalist, Hannah Ann Sluss, to whom he had proposed, and instead decided to pursue a relationship with runner-up Madison Prewett. Like his mother openly predicted in one of the most awkward moments in the show's history, it didn't work.

5. Season 20 — Ben Higgins

Ben Higgins instantly charmed fans with his fairytale-type Prince Charming looks and consequently had many rooting for him. The season is noted for having one of the best selections of women (two of which went on to appear in the franchise's spin-offs) so we can't blame Ben, who fell in love with his top two contestants. Though he wouldn't be the first bachelor caught in between two women, he committed a taboo by telling them both! To the delight of fans, Ben got past his indecisiveness to propose to Lauren Bushnell with whom he obviously shared more intense chemistry. He popped the question in the season finale and post-The Bachelor both had their own reality show, Ben & Lauren: Happily Ever After? which was canceled after they broke their engagement a year later. After another failed attempt at finding love on spin-off Bachelor Winter Games, Higgins is now married to Jessica Clarke, whom he e-met on Instagram.

4. Season 15 — Brad Womack

Brad Womack's mantra, must be "never say never," for despite becoming the most loathed bachelor after his unprecedented and shocking elimination of his two finalists in the Season 11 finale, he returned to The Bachelor universe in Season 15 for another chance at love. Becoming the first lead to appear on the show twice, fans were eager to see what would become of Womack's second coming. The show did have its fair share of drama, beginning from the first rose ceremony when Womack was slapped by Chantal O'Brien. Regardless of that emotionally triggered assault, Womack saw her through to the final round but instead chose to give his rock to single mother, Emily Maynard. They broke off their engagement three months later and Maynard became the next Bachelorette.

3. Season 22 — Arie Luyendyk Jr.

Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s season featured what became the most gut-wrenching heartbreak in the show's history, but in the very end, that bad breakup proved to be worth it. The race car driver remains married to his second choice, and runner-up, Lauren Burnham, making him one of four out of 26 bachelors to still be with their contestants. The break-up was the highlight of the season because of how up-close and personal it was, too personal for TV, some viewers had thought. Arie had proposed to finalist Becca Kufrin in the season finale but left her shocked and devastated when he broke up with her months later and had the crew around to videotape the whole thing. A breakup in itself is already bad enough, but doing it in an ambush just adds salt to injury. Who are we to complain? It all made for an enthralling season of matchmaking. Becca Kufrin moved on to become the next Bachelorette and for Arie Luyendyk Jr., he is living the coveted happily ever after life with Burnham, with whom he shares three kids.

2. Season 13 — Jason Mesnick

Jason Mesnick ran so Arie Luyendyk Jr. could fly by setting the premise of not being afraid to make that final change of heart. It's safe to say that Mesnick was the first to read the bait-and-switch playbook right. Many leads of The Bachelor are often accused of not being concrete on what they want but, Mesnick begged to differ. Yes, he registered in The Bachelor's history books as the first lead to pull a bait-and-switch but the show's first single dad/parent made it clear from the get-go that he was, in addition to a wife, looking for a stepmom for his son. He was reviled for crushing Melissa Rycroft's heart on live TV when he broke off their engagement, but he had the last laugh as his marriage to runner-up Molly Malaney has endured for over a decade, a feat that most beloved bachelors can only dream of. Mesnick's self-awareness and maturity in handling each of his contestants made for an interesting watch.

1. Season 17 — Sean Lowe

So far, no season has warmed millions of Bachelor Nation hearts like Sean Lowe's Season 17. It takes the crown for most honest and authentic romance. For what else but true love could make a vegan and meat lover inseparable? It took 17 seasons for The Bachelor franchise to hit the bull's eye in its matchmaking business and my, was it worth the wait. His instant attraction to Catherine Giudici was immediately obvious. However, Lowe's fast-budding chemistry with Lindsay Yenter delivered an increasing dose of suspense with each episode, leaving fans with bated breath. In the end, Lowe made the right call. In retrospect, he would be glad for the mini tragedy he experienced in the previous Bachelorette season as it guided him to the arms of Giudici, who is now his wife of over eight years and mother to his brood of three. In all honesty, the producers should stick to whatever recipe was used for season 17.

The 9 Best Seasons of 'The Bachelorette,' Ranked

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Uwa Ndekhedehe (6 Articles Published) Uwa is a writer for Collider. She's spent the past several years writing about the luxe lifestyle of Hollywood royals and pop culture in general. A firm believer in the superpowers of love and laughter, she's consequently an addict of movies with ample romance and a dash of comedy. More From Uwa Ndekhedehe

Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up for Collider's newsletter for exclusive news, features, streaming recommendations and more Click here to subscribe