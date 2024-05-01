The Big Picture Salley Carson joins Bravo's Southern Charm after controversial reality TV history.

It’s official — The Bachelor alum Salley Carson is joining the Bravo reality show Southern Charm for its upcoming 10th installment of the reality series. The news comes two months after Carson purchased her first home in Charleston, where Southern Charm is filmed. The reality star is best known for self-eliminating herself before the first night of The Bachelor Season 26, starring Clayton Echard. After that, she appeared on Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 in 2022. But once again, she self-eliminated from the show after spending two weeks on the beach.

After moving to Charleston, Carson began her journey with Bravo and became a recurring cast member of the Southern Charm spin-off Southern Hospitality in Season 2. During this time, Carson had a very messy love triangle with the show’s stars Joe Bradley and Gaston Rojas before she decided to keep things platonic with the both of them.

While Bravo hasn’t officially announced Season 10 just yet, Madison LeCroy has gone on the record to confirm the news, teasing that “it’s going to be fabulous.” But while Carson is definitely going to be a part of the show, rumor has it that regular cast members Olivia Flowers, Leva Bonaparte, and Rod Razavi might not return for Season 10. In Craig Conover’s words, the casting is “a little more fluid than people think.”

Southern Charm A look at five families living in a protected Southern California enclave, and the real-life housewives who reside in one of the wealthiest planned communities in the country. Release Date March 3, 2014 Creator Bryan Kestner, Whitney Smith Cast Craig Conover , Shep Rose , Kathryn Dennis , Austen Kroll Main Genre Reality-TV Seasons 9

Carson’s Career As a Reality Star Has Been Surrounded By Controversy

While Salley Carson gears up to star in Southern Charm, her previous stints in reality TV haven’t been without controversy. During the first rose ceremony on The Bachelor Season 26, Carson met Echard before the official limo entrances where he offered her an early rose. That’s when she chose to self-eliminate from the show, expressing that she felt guilty being on the show right after calling off her engagement with neurosurgeon Avery Buchholz.

Echard told his side of the story, revealing that he respected her decision to walk away, despite feeling a strong spark between the two. In an episode of the Here For The Right Reasons podcast, Echard revealed, “I think she followed her heart and did what she thought was best.” He added:

“I think in that moment, she felt that was the right way to go about it. To say, ‘Hey listen, I’m not fully invested or mentally, I’m not here 100 percent.”

After that, Carson also made the decision to quit Bachelor in Paradise in week 2 out of respect for her ex-fiance, once again revealing that she was not fully over him. After quitting the Bachelor Nation’s shows twice to move over to Bravo for Southern Hospitality, Carson caused a rift between Bradley and Rojas when she kissed Gaston right before going on a date with Bradley. In November 2023, Joe Bradley went on the record to speak about the situation, saying “I’m not the kind of guy that’s going to fight a guy over a girl.”

Southern Charm is available to stream on Peacock. The official release date for Southern Charm Season 10, however, has not been announced yet.

