Perhaps it all changed with Sean Lowe, the season 17 lead of The Bachelor, which aired in 2013. He was everything the Bachelor franchise salivated over: he’s tall and good-looking in an all-American way; he played football in college; he was there for "the right reasons"; and he reflected Middle America’s ideal man. But in addition to being an attractive man that was looking for love, he was also something else, a first for a lead of the franchise: a “born-again virgin.” And it was Lowe’s turn at being the one that handed out the roses that signaled that something had shifted in the makeup of the reality series and the people who were watching it. The Bachelor franchise was no longer the secular experiment that it had been in seasons prior.

Sean Lowe Is 'The Bachelor's Poster Boy

In many ways, Lowe has been the saving grace of The Bachelor. Out of its 27 male leads, Lowe has been the sole lead to marry the woman he gave his final rose to. (Two other Bachelors have married their runner-up. And The Bachelorette has a much higher rate of successful relationships after the show.) Ten years later, the show props his and Catherine’s (the contestant he picked and married) family as a success of the franchise. He’s constantly invited to give advice to new leads of The Bachelor. For many, he’s their favorite leading man that the show has ever had.

During his time as the Bachelor, Lowe did things his own way. On the first night, instead of waiting for the rose ceremony to hand out roses, he would give them to contestants throughout the night if he felt a connection. If he didn’t feel a contestant was the right match, he would often eliminate her before the rose ceremony. But one of his decisions grabbed a lot of attention. During the Fantasy Suite date, a point in the competition where the lead and a contestant spend the night together unfilmed, Lowe made it known that he would keep his status as a symbolic virgin intact. Instead, he opted to use the alone time to get to know the contestants beyond one’s anatomy. In the finale, Sean proposed to Catherine, and they kissed in the golden rays of a Thai sunset. Sean made headlines by saying that he and Catherine would wait until they married to consummate their relationship.

Earlier Seasons of 'The Bachelor' Didn't Focus on Religion

Lowe was a drastic change from the prior season of The Bachelor. Ben Flajnik, the Bachelor before Lowe, went skinny-dipping in Puerto Rico with Courtney Robertson, who he would pick in the end, though they broke up soon after the show aired. In Robertson’s memoir, I Didn’t Come Here to Make Friends: Confessions of a Reality Show Villain, she claims she and Flajnik had sex during the naked dip in the sea while cameras were rolling. Emily Maynard, the Bachelorette who had Lowe on her season is, like Lowe, a Christian. While it was an inferred detail about her, it didn’t provide headline fodder like Lowe’s faith had.

Before Sean’s season, while there were Christians on the show, one’s faith was always more of a background detail rather than a noticeable presence. Jake Pavelka was nominated by his Methodist church to go on the show as an attempt to steer it away from some of its earlier tawdry aspects, but in 2010, the franchise still didn’t have a reputation for Christians congregating on the show. When The Bachelor first aired in 2002, religion didn’t even appear to be a factor in the series. The contestant who placed third, Shannon Oliver, was reluctant to engage physically with the lead, Alex Michel. But, even so, religion wasn’t a major talking point. At its genesis, the Bachelor franchise didn’t center on religion at all. Sex was also not a taboo subject either. Amanda Marsh, whom Michel chose in the finale of his inaugural season of The Bachelor, introduced herself as someone who was sexually adventurous.

In Jason Mesnick’s season of The Bachelor in 2009, he meets the family of a contestant, Naomi Crespo. Both of her parents' spirituality was made a spectacle during that hometown date. Her mother’s new-age beliefs included things like burying a bird that she had hit wither her car and telling Mesnick he was a mother in a past life. Mesnick responded with poise, saying that anything was possible. But while her mother’s spiritual conversations served as comedic material, Mesnick’s conversation about religion with Naomi’s father felt more uncomfortable. Her father, who's a Christian, talked to Mesnick about religion but was basically proselytizing him. Mesnick, who is Jewish (a detail the show decided not to focus on), then again, responded gracefully, but unlike the hilarious nature of his conversation with Naomi’s mother, he just looked uncomfortable during this talk. And the viewers see things from Mesnick’s perspective: Naomi’s father is making things uncomfortable by talking about religion.

After Lowe’s season, the leads' and contestants’ spirituality became more noticeable. While Desiree Hartsock’s – who placed fourth in Lowe’s season and went on to be the Bachelorette – Christianity wasn’t as highlighted as Lowe’s was, it’s clear through viewing her Instagram profile that she is deeply religious and has incorporated her faith into her entrepreneurship. Like many people who have been affiliated with The Bachelor franchise, Christianity has become a part of their brand — they might try to sell you "skinny tea" and talk about Jesus.

On ‘The Bachelor’ and ‘Bachelorette,’ We See Many Different Types of Christians

Image Via ABC

This isn't to say that every lead since Lowe has been religious. And leads who have been religious haven’t always had their beliefs be central to their identity on the show. Former Bachelorettes Rachel Lindsay and Becca Kuffrin​ are both Catholic and while their beliefs were mentioned on the show, they weren’t defining aspects of the respective seasons. And Kuffrin didn’t adhere to Lowe’s "no intimacy" rule while on the show. Nick Viall also grew up Catholic, but his religious upbringing definitely wasn’t integral to his season. He was known as the sexual Bachelor; one of his group dates consisted of him modeling in an Adam and Eve-inspired photo shoot with a contestant.

2016 Bachelor Ben Higgins made his faith known during his time as the lead. On the podcast that he co-hosts with Bachelor alum Ashley Iaconetti, The Ben and Ashley I Almost Famous Podcast, Higgins will reference his faith. Higgins, on the show and in his podcast, does the tightrope walk many religious people in The Bachelor community do: not shy from his beliefs but also not make them so all-consuming that he alienates secular fans of the show.

Christian leads and contestants' version of devotion looks different. Hannah Brown said the franchise-famous phrase “I have had sex, and Jesus still loves me,” during her time as the Bachelorette. Much of her season revolved around her tumultuous relationship with Christian contestant Luke Parker. Parker has become one of the most infamous villains in the franchise’s history. His intro package is of him claiming that he had a divine encounter while in the shower, which led him to change his ways. He gave Brown an ultimatum that if she had sex with any of the other contestants during the Fantasy Suite dates that he would self-eliminate.

After his ultimatum, Brown eliminates him. Before he departs, he asks if he can “pray over” Brown, to which she responds with a curt “No.” Brown also identifies as Christian, and her faith plays a large part in her identity. But she, unlike Lowe, had no qualms about being intimate with a contestant, as she informs Parker as she eliminated him that she had sex in a windmill with a contestant. She later says in an interview still energized by the endorphins that came from finally sending Luke home, “I didn’t just go to the Fantasy Suite, I fucked in a windmill. And guess what, we did it a second time.” As the vehicle transporting Luke drives off, she flips him off – very different from Sean Lowe, but it was very fun to watch.

Religion played a role in Peter Weber’s season. Weber, who was the one that Brown had been intimate with in the windmill…three times we later learn, identified as Christian but admitted that he wasn’t the most orthodox Christian. Madison Prewett, who Weber chose in the finale and broke up with almost immediately after it aired, made it clear that her Christian beliefs are central to who she is as a person. She, like Lowe, didn’t believe in pre-marital sex. Her hometown date was distressing for viewers who had grown up and out of church due to the ever-constant topic of religion. Even Weber’s brother felt the couple was ill-fated due to their differing adherence to Christianity.

'The Bachelor' Franchise Has Become All About Promotion

Image Via ABC

Prewett has continued in the same vein as Hartsock; much of Prewett’s online content is Christian-based. She’s even written a love advice book from a Christian perspective. Her work hints at purity culture — “Through her reflections on Scripture and her own experiences, Madi shows how to accept the greatest love of all time, leading us to boundaries and standards so we don’t settle for a lesser love.”

Even Matt James began the first night of his journey as the Bachelor with a group prayer. What’s strange about the show is that in the past, the lead waited longer to kiss contestants, but sex was less taboo. Now, kissing happens on the first night, but sex is a more loaded topic.

Many of the Christian contestants go on to be influencers, as is typical for franchise alums. Many of them make their faith into a lifestyle brand. Part of why Christian culture has engulfed the show is that its demographics are in parts of the United States where people are more religious, like Tennessee and Louisiana. It’s no longer the show it was over 20 years ago. Nowadays, many Christian contestants go on and try to make their faith look hip and trendy; it’s promotion for a show that has become all about promotion.