The Big Picture Clare and Juan Pablo had a rocky relationship full of ups and downs on The Bachelor.

Juan Pablo made disrespectful comments to Clare off-camera.

Clare stood up for herself and called out Juan Pablo during the finale.

The Bachelor has been on air for over twenty years at this point, and in that time, fans have seen it all. From swoon-worthy proposals, catty fights, and enough tears to fill a swimming pool. There is no shortage of memorable moments on the show or its multiple spin-offs, but there’s one moment in particular that had every viewer shouting “You go girl!” at their TVs, and that’s when Clare Crawley told off Juan Pablo Galavis during his season of The Bachelor. A fan favorite from Desiree Hartsock’s season of The Bachelorette, fans were delighted when the handsome soccer player was chosen to be the next Bachelor — only for him to become the worst Bachelor in the show’s run.

To put it simply, Juan Pablo was kind of a jerk, but no one understood this more than Clare, who was his frontrunner for the majority of the season. It seemed like a no-brainer he would choose her, but he threw everyone (including Clare) a curveball when he instead sent her packing and proposed to Nikki Ferrell instead. But Clare didn’t leave quietly, she made sure to give Juan Pablo a hefty piece of her mind before leaving, and it’s gone down as one of the best The Bachelor moments in the show’s run.

Clare and Juan Pablo’s Relationship Was a Roller Coaster

Even though every single viewer could clearly see that Juan Pablo was not a good guy, he somehow managed to fool Clare — at least, in the beginning — and the two had a whirlwind romance throughout the season. Juan Pablo grew rather close to Clare quickly, and Clare naturally gravitated towards his extra attention, even taking away some of the time from the other women on group dates by hanging around him the entire time. It became clear early on that Clare was a front runner, if not the one he would eventually choose to pop the question to. But while the couple had their fair share of romantic moments, they also had a lot of ups and downs, which began to show that maybe things wouldn’t quite work out the way we all initially believed.

In one of the episodes, he invited Clare up to his room for a private swim in the pool, and offered her his rose for the night, ensuring she would not get sent home. Later, in the middle of the night, Clare snuck back to Juan Pablo’s room and invited him to swim with her in the ocean. He accepted, and the pair frolicked in the water together before engaging in a steamy make-out session. While a little unfair to the other women vying for his heart, it was a big moment for Clare and Juan Pablo, and it seemed like a memorable moment in their romantic journey. That is, until Juan Pablo told her that it was a mistake afterward. He claimed that doing such a thing set a bad example for his daughter, and guilted Clare into feeling like she had done something wrong by inviting him out with her. But he had previously invited her to his room, showered her with attention on a group date, and gone willingly with her when she invited him to swim. So to go and blame everything on her was just cruel. But even after he embarrassed her and made her feel awful, she forgave him and continued to fight for his heart.

Juan Pablo Said Disrespectful Things to Clare

After Andi Dorfman left on her own (after Juan Pablo spent their entire date talking about him and Clare’s), the competition was narrowed down to Clare and Nikki. Though, why Clare chose to stay is baffling even now. Especially when, during their last date, while the cameras weren’t rolling, Juan Pablo reportedly whispered something especially gross in Clare’s ear. Something that no woman wants to hear, especially from someone you could potentially be getting engaged too shortly. In an interview with US Weekly, Clare spoke about the moment, and found herself unable to repeat his classy words.

“He chose to tell me something that no woman wants to hear. That he doesn’t know me and some sexual thing I don’t want to repeat. It was insulting and it was offensive.”

But even that wasn’t enough to deter Clare and she chose to stick by him despite the gross comment he made. Naturally, with how infatuated Clare was with Juan Pablo, it seemed like she was ultimately going to be receiving Juan Pablo’s final rose. But the Bachelor had another plan in mind, and it led to a long-overdue outburst from Clare.

Clare Gave Juan Pablo a Piece of Her Mind in Finale

Going into the final rose ceremony, fans of the show watched in anticipation of Juan Pablo’s inevitable proposal to Clare. As much as they had had their share of ups and downs, it was clear to everyone that there was some sort of spark between them. So when Juan Pablo sent Clare packing, everyone’s jaws were on the floor. After telling her how amazing of a woman she is, he shocked her by telling her he had to say goodbye to her. She had been expecting him to get on one knee, not to send her packing with seemingly no remorse behind his decision. He moves to hug her, and she stops him in his tracks, gearing up for an iconic final speech.

"I saved this moment for the man of my dreams. I thought that was you. I thought I knew what kind of man you were. ... I've lost respect for you." She begins to walk away (after an uninterested chorus of “ok” and “mhm” from Juan Pablo), but stops to say one last scorching line. "I'll tell you what. I thought I knew what kind of man you were. What you just made me go through — I would never want my children having a father like you."

All Juan Pablo has to say is “OK”, which in itself has become a sort of meme among Bachelor Nation. As if his emotionless reaction wasn’t enough, as Clare walks away, Juan Pablo says to the camera: “I’m glad I didn’t pick her.” Seriously, what is with this guy? His reaction only made Clare’s beratement of him all the more satisfying. It’s not often we see the contestants berate the Bachelor, though, to be fair, none have been quite as awful as Juan Pablo. So it was empowering to see Clare stand up for herself, after all Juan Pablo had put her through during the season. It was a total girl power moment, and one that had viewers cheering and rooting for her while it played out. Clare dodged a bullet, no doubt about it, and she just so happened to give Bachelor Nation one of its most iconic moments in the process.

