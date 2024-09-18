The Bachelor has kept viewers on their toes since its debut on March 25, 2002. We’ve basked in all the entertaining, messy, and sometimes shocking instances on the show over 22 glorious years. There’s no doubt that the colorful set of contestants and all the sinister lengths that they go to for the bachelor’s attention are endearing, to say the least. Every season of The Bachelor always leaves us fans with something memorable to remember. From Corinne Olympios’ iconic line “My heart is gold, but my vagine is platinum” in Season 21 to when Arie Luyendyk Jr. broke things off with Becca Kufrin for a second chance with runner-up Lauren Burnham — some Bachelor Nation moments are etched deep in my memory, to reminisce on a gloomy day.

So it goes without saying that in every season of The Bachelor, villains emerge who stir up all the drama and are essentially the flag-bearers of entertainment. The premise of the show revolves around a pool of attractive women vying for the attention of an eligible bachelor, so naturally, claws are bound to come out. Each participant has a different approach, but some opt to traverse the path of being aggressive, snarky, or just downright obnoxious to get their man. Let’s take a walk down The Bachelor memory lane to shout out all the Regina Georges from past seasons of the popular dating reality show.

10 Olivia Caridi

Season 20

We are starting this list off with Olivia Caridi, the recipient of the first impression Rose from Ben Higgins’ season. Caridi is well known for instances where she had her foot in her mouth. One of the key incidents that gave her mean girl status was a remark she made when fellow contestant Amanda Stanton was talking to Lauren B. about who is taking care of her two daughters while the former participates in the show. Olivia Caridi offended everyone when she blurted out, “I feel like that's an episode of Teen Mom that I watch.” This led the women to come to Stanton’s defense and call Caridi out for her tone-deaf and mean remarks. Although she did proceed to apologize profusely, the other contestants weren’t buying it — understandably.

On top of her manipulative behavior, this made her the mean girl that everyone wished would be sent home. Higgins eventually did send Caridi home, who ended up facing a world of backlash from fans and even struggled with suicidal thoughts after the show. It must also be noted that the fellow contestants too did pass mean comments on her toes, "cankles," and breath. She later opened up on an episode of her podcast Mouthing Off with Olivia Caridi, featuring LA Times' Amy Kaufman, about how the show’s producers deliberately instigated actions to make her look like the villain. She also named a casting producer, Caitlin, who would gossip about her to other contestants to spin false narratives. Bad edit or not, Caridi has since grown and evolved from being a word-vomiting mean girl.

9 Michelle Money

Season 15

Michelle Money from Brad Womack’s second season of The Bachelor had come under fire for her aggressive approach during her stint on the coveted show. Her snarky remarks and tasteless digs at the other contestants during confessionals cemented her as a mean girl. While her aggressive approach to securing a husband can be considered commendable, her overconfidence and sarcasm often come across as mean and conceited. This also prevented her from having a better relationship with the other contestants on The Bachelor, especially considering she made remarks like “Brad needs a woman. There are a lot of little girls here, and I am a woman,” which was purely irksome.

Money was also constantly at loggerheads with the man of the hour. While their physical chemistry did help resolve fights, a steamy instance during a photoshoot on the Caribbean Island of Anguilla, when Money straddled Womack and engaged in a steamy makeout session, resulted in him sending her packing. He reasoned that, despite their physical chemistry, he believed that their relationship would turn volatile. Money didn’t take this well at the time and refused to talk to him before departing. She even came under fire during The Woman Tell All, where her fellow contestants confronted her for her aggressive vibe throughout the season, leaving her in tears. She had opened up in an interview with People back in February 2011 that she never expected to emerge as the season’s villain. However, Money has since redeemed herself during her Bachelor Pad and Bachelor in Paradise stints.

8 Tierra LiCausi

Season 17

Serving lines like "'I can't control my eyebrow!' and ‘Do not let them take my sparkle away,' Tierra LiCausi was an iconic mean girl from Sean Lowe’s season. She is what I’d say is the definition of a go-getter. Almost every episode in the season featuring LiCausi was laced with some form of drama or the other. Her antics were creative and extensively soap-opera-coded, which included her falling down a flight of stairs to spend more time with the leading man. She didn’t get along with fellow contestants and had a million fake near-death experiences, which were entertaining but unfortunately labeled her a mean girl for being extensively manipulative.

She was also accused of being two-faced by her fellow contestants and constantly got into painfully loud arguments with them. In The Women Tell All, LiCausi was called out by the rest of the women, who said she was never friendly. Contestant Robyn Howard put it bluntly, calling her delusional for not owning up to her diabolical behavior during the season. Lowe sent LiCausi home in Week 7 out of concern for her emotional well-being — making all those self-inflicted accidents end in vain.

7 Vienna Girardi

Season 14

OG fans of The Bachelor know that everything about Jake Pavelka’s season was brimming with drama, with Vienna Girardi nestled at the center of it all. In an unlikely turn of events, the season’s villain, Girardi, had emerged as the winner. Girardi played the victim card throughout the season while portraying immense hostility toward fellow contestants. She was a spoiled girl and was very open about her opinions that all the other women in the running were fake.

What branded her as a resident mean girl were the constant snarky remarks she’d throw at Ali Fedotowsky. While many contestants have gone on to justify their bad behavior as bad editing, Girard cannot escape scott-free, considering that she and Pavelka had a very public split. The bachelor cut things off with her, believing he couldn’t trust her. Vienna Girardi then went on to star in Bachelor Pad with her boyfriend, Kasey Kahl, but this didn’t help redeem her from her villainess tag.

6 Anna Redman

Season 25

Anna Redman is the first contestant from Matt James’ season renowned for its choice selection of mean girls to make it on this list. Redman’s mean girl arc came to light in Episode 5 when James pulled aside several women to address issues that my favorite contestant from that season, Katie Thurston, had brought to his attention. Redman had been spreading rumors that Brittany Galvin was an escort and spilled to Victoria Larsen that she had received messages before the show confirming the same. This was a low blow and unprecedented, as it could have ruined Galvin’s reputation.

What’s worse, Redman confronted Gallvin with the same question, essentially cornering and ganging up on her with Larson. I was ecstatic when James decided to address the root of these rumors and equally infuriated by Redman and MJ Snyder’s “who snitched” conversation. At the end of the night, even though Redman came clean without feeling the slightest remorse towards her intentions, she got sent home by James, which had viewers cheering, for justice had prevailed!

5 Courtney Robertson

Season 16

When someone writes a book titled I Didn't Come Here to Make Friends: Confessions of a Reality Show Villain, there’s no way they wouldn’t make it to The Bachelor mean girl list. Another season villain who emerged as the winner of the season, Robertson, had her eyes on the prize, Bachelor Ben Flajnik, from the get-go. She also famously said, “I'm not here to make friends.”Robertson was also not a girl’s girl, which is the primary reason why she’s ranked so high on our list. She’s even refused to apologize for a bunch of diabolical actions on the show and even called one of her fellow contestants a stripper for winning a fun-spirited baseball game date.

What remains painfully etched in my mind is when she forced Flajnik to participate in a fake wedding. They read each other fake vows — she made him write his — and hers was just a line from Sex and the City. She took things an aggressive step further with the infamous skinny-dipping date, which infuriated her fellow contestants. A surprise to none, the duo broke up less than a year later.

4 Trish Schneider

Season 5

I definitely sense a pattern here, where, most of the season, mean girls are women who are coming off too strong with their advances toward the bachelor. So naturally, we’d have to include possibly the first actual villainess in the franchise, Trish Schneider, from the current host Jesse Palmer’s season of The Bachelor. Schneider showed up to the ladies’ bachelorette pad wearing a t-shirt that read ‘Gold Digger – Like a hooker … just smarter’, so clearly, subtlety was not one of her strong suits. NFL player Palmer had also planted one of his friends, Jenny Schirall, in the mix of women to give him better insight while making choices.

As a surprise to none, his friend had advised that he send Schneider packing because of her raging red flags. But after another contestant informed him that the former wasn’t on the show for the right reasons, he finally sent her home. But of course, Schneider wasn’t going down without a fight as she continued plotting and scheming after her elimination and came back. She told Palmer to skip a date he had scheduled with a finalist and tried to lure him into spending time with her in her hotel room — which he declined. What I’ve always found hilarious is that Trish Schneider was also the proud recipient of Palmer’s first impression Rose.

3 Victoria Larsen

Season 25

It wouldn’t be a list of mean girls without the one and only Victoria Larsen — aka Queen Victoria — from Matt James’ season of The Bachelor. One of the leading bullies from the Mean Girls season was so diabolical that viewers suspected she was a producer plant with her constant drama-stirring. She took her actions to another extreme and would start random fights with other ladies in the house. One such instance was when she called Marylynn Sienna "toxic and manipulative" when she really wasn’t and even attempted to poison James’ ears with the same.

This eventually led to Sienna and Larsen sitting down to hash out their differences, with the latter just being downright rude, showcasing immense immaturity while the former offered apologies. Her behavior was so sinister and catty that The Bachelorette alum Mike Johnson compared Victoria Larsen to Ye on Us Weekly’s Here for the Right Reasons podcast. She had been privy to slamming from fans, and was even termed “the most obnoxious person in the history of the franchise” by a user on X (formerly Twitter).

2 Shanae Ankney

Season 26

Are you surprised? With crocodile tears, trophy-throwing, and shrimp gate, of course, Shanae Ankney from Clayton Echard’s season of The Bachelor had to be on this list! We can never forget the nasty comments she made about fellow contestant Elizabeth Corrigan’s ADHD diagnosis, which were downright insensitive! There was a moment in Episode 4 when Ankney had mean girl written all over her as she weaseled her way into the after-party of a group date she wasn’t invited to, poisoning the leading man’s ears about other contestants and throwing their trophy in a fit of rage! What’s even more diabolical is how she offered a tearful apology for her actions, only to later reveal in a confessional that she was faking it the whole time. The fact that her fake apology even earned her a passionate kiss from Echard was downright upsetting. Ankney’s constant plotting throughout the season, skipping from one reckless act to another, increasingly made her a contestant who became widely disliked amongst viewers and fellow contestants.

What really tipped the scales to send Ankney into her villain arc was when she went on a two-on-one date in Episode 6 alongside Genevieve Parisi. The woman had a whole script written down to take down the other contestant and bad-mouth her by lying and telling Echard that she had heard Parisi say she was ready to leave the show. She even went as far as to accuse Parisi of being an actress — which was rich coming from Ankney, who served award-winning performances throughout the season. Of course, Clayton Echard finally saw her true colors and sent her home, to everyone’s delight – me included. However, she opened up on the Talking It Out With Bachelor Nation podcast to express how she deeply regretted her actions and wished she would’ve made a better effort to get to know the other women. Looking back, someone who says, “It’s Shanae’s show, not The Bachelor,” has no business vying for the likes of a dashing hunk like Echard.

1 MJ Snyder

Season 25

I think we’ve established that The Bachelor Season 25 was a mess. Considering that it was the Mean Girl season, our top baddie had to be from Matt James’ controversial season, and it's none other than MJ Snyder. Devout fans know the exact scene that is responsible for giving her ultimate mean-girl status. Her behavior may not have been as out-there and diabolical as some others on the list, but Snyder’s demeanor makes her the cardboard cut-out high school bully that most of us are familiar with. The first instance where she slipped up and showed her true colors was when she categorized the women into Varsity and Junior Varsity (JV) teams.

This season involved the introduction of a new format where a new set of women were introduced midway through the season — very Love Island-coded, I must say. So, essentially, Snyder referred to the original women as the Varsity team and the newcomers as JV. This led to a mountain of beef between Snyder and the new contestants, particularly Jessenia Cruz. The duo had an intense verbal battle where Cruz was calm and composed while MJ Snyder spurted accusations and sneers laced with acid. Moreover, Snyder embodied two-faced behavior, constantly switching her mean girl aura on and off depending on the situation. She also got incredibly defensive when she realized she’d be held accountable for her actions in certain situations. She soars at the top of this list because she served conventional bullying through and through, making her the OG The Bachelor mean girl.

