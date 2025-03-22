Is The Bachelor Franchise’s journey coming to an end? Ratings have been waning for several years now, but during Grant Ellis’s currently airing season 29 of The Bachelor, they’ve reached an all-time low despite its well-liked lead. Though the show has always followed a specific formula, its last few seasons have felt particularly stale and uninspired. Viewers are growing tired of the franchise for numerous reasons. For some, the problem is producer practices that somehow manage to be both lazy and overbearing all at once. For others, it has become nearly impossible to believe that anyone is genuinely there to find love and get engaged. But perhaps the show’s biggest problem is its irresponsible and potentially dangerous casting. Amidst massive staff shakeups behind the scenes, will toxicity persist in The Bachelor franchise, or can new leadership save the show?

Of course, no lead is perfect, but Grant Ellis has been a wonderful Bachelor. He's shown himself to be caring, attentive and in touch with his emotions. Still, his season suffers in the ratings. A shorter season than usual was ordered, which makes the conceit of the show feel even more fake than it already does. Saying "I love you" to someone in six episodes and a single one-on-one date into knowing them can't possibly sound real, even when seemingly genuine and charming Grant gives it his very best. Too much time was spent on creating conflicts and villains, which felt forced, as it has for many seasons now. Carolina was this season’s sacrificial lamb, edited to appear self-serving and histrionic, left vulnerable to be dogpiled by castmates and viewers alike. Each new season is a more lifeless version of the last, featuring all the same recycled characters and predictable, manufactured drama. There’s got to be a better way; if those in charge wish to create compelling television, they should loosen their white knuckle grip on the reigns and allow story lines to unfold on their own.

Elsewhere in the franchise, it was announced recently that The Bachelorette was put on pause and will not air at all this year. Bachelor in Paradise suffered a similar fate last year, taking a hiatus after a particularly hard-to-watch ninth season. Paradise is set to air soon, and promises big changes, including a new showrunner, Scott Teti, of Bravo's Summer House. Let’s hope he brings a more lighthearted energy with him. In recent seasons, participants have appeared exhausted and miserable, too afraid of how they might be edited and judged by viewers to be entertaining. Production of this show in particular feels needlessly vindictive; More than once, a couple has been kicked off the beach by angry (read: producer prompted) cast mates for disobeying the cardinal rule of the Bachelor cinematic universe: You must be there "for the right reasons."

Of course, no one is. They're all thinking about Instagram followers, but the show pretends it still exists in 2014, blissfully ignorant. Contestants are forced to uphold the charade if they wish to succeed. Perhaps as a direct result, cast social media growth has ground to a near-halt. The franchise's success rate is abysmal; about 20 couples remain together across the franchise's 61 total seasons! If we can't watch them fall in love, I'd at least like to know they can get some bills paid by selling tummy tea and teeth whitener on Instagram. Bachelor in Paradise (and the franchise as a whole) is in dire need of an update, one which acknowledges its context — the social media fueled world in which it exists. Modernization is essential to the survival of these shows — maybe we could start with the show's title sequence. Cast members perform brainless bits on the beach, the butts of jokes that aren't even funny. As they jest, the theme song plays; a track that was released about a decade before any of them were born. A little something from this century instead couldn't hurt.

There's a Lot of Drama Behind-the-Scenes

If executives hope to restore The Bachelor franchise to its former glory, significant change is necessary, both behind the scenes and on-screen. On the surface, the shows’ story lines are flat and repetitive. If viewers are to root for contestants and their relationships, more time should be spent showing us who these characters are, and far less should be spent on conflict for conflict’s sake. The crew’s commitment to the same nearly-scripted formula stopped working seasons ago, and it’s time to move on. With a lighter touch, each season’s story would have room to unfold uniquely.

Further behind the scenes, things seem to be a mess to say the least. On top of hiatuses and shifts in scheduling, personnel changes have been plentiful and turbulent. Over the last few years, in a supposed effort to alleviate the franchise of its trademark racism and other toxic attributes, several high-ranking crew members have been ousted by the franchise. The show’s creator, Mike Fliess, left just after an investigation of racist producing practices, as well as numerous HR complaints about his behavior specifically. Quite memorably, former host and executive producer Chris Harrison was forced to step down in 2021 following an explosive interview during which he made a slew of wildly racist comments.

Most recently, co-show runners Claire Freeland and Bennett Graebner exited earlier this month amidst allegations of a toxic workplace. When it was announced that The Bachelorette would not air this year, many members of the franchise’s crew were left without jobs, and it's unclear who or how many of them will return for future seasons. This means the franchise will essentially be starting from scratch behind the camera, which could make or break these shows. Fingers crossed that a fresh start will give way to a healthier working environment, less formulaic shows, and a far more inclusive franchise.

Bachelor Contestants Must Be Protected

Perhaps the most significant contributing factor when it comes to viewer fatigue is casting, particularly on the female led shows. At this point it feels inevitable that as a season of The Bachelorette airs, horrible and often illegal behavior will be unearthed from at least one cast member's past. During Jenn Tran's season, both men in her final two had serious allegations against them. It was later discovered that the winner of her season, Devin Strader, had been issued a restraining order by a previous girlfriend, which he violated on multiple occasions. Documents surfaced containing horrific accounts of his history of violence against women, and the casting department was aware of at least some of this when they chose to put Devin on the show. Jenn was not warned, and was allowed to be alone with Devin under the care of the show. In the following Golden Bachelorette season, multiple cast members were found to have previous restraining orders, including the season's runner up. Whatever the show is doing to vet contestants is clearly far from acceptable.

When we watch reality television, we are complicit in producer manipulation and plenty of other bad behavior, but I can't stomach watching women carelessly and repeatedly be placed in harm's way. Casting a safer, more diverse group of contestants is essential to the survival of the franchise and, far more importantly, the well-being of its participants.