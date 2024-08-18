The Big Picture Grant Ellis is the new Bachelor for Season 29, creating excitement among viewers.

Ellis' casting is surprising as it was announced quickly after his elimination from The Bachelorette.

ABC executives announced Ellis early to encourage more women to apply for his season. Apply ASAP!

Season 29 of The Bachelor will likely not premiere until the next year or so, but ABC has found its new Bachelor. Grant Ellis, who competed in Jenn Tran’s season on The Bachelorette, has just been announced as the new Bachelor for Season 29, and viewers are excited. Ellis was the fan favorite of his season, and the fan pick to be the rose giver in many rose ceremonies to come. However, news of his casting is surprising. Viewers are not usually told who the next Bachelor or Bachelorette will be after the After the Final Rose episode. ABC executives do have an explanation as to why his casting came “so quickly” for the budding reality star.

His casting is bittersweet to many fans. He was a favorite to be proposing to Tran at the end of the season, but he was sent home in the recent episode right before home town dates during the rose ceremony. Spencer also joined him on his way home, and frontrunner Sam M was also sent packing before the ceremony. Ellis now has a second chance of finding his happy ever after, except now, he will be holding the roses.

The ABC executives’ answer to why his announcement came “so quickly” is simple; They wanted more women to apply now that they still have the chance. “We are announcing Grant so quickly so people can still apply to be on his season,” ABC executive Robert Mills wrote via X formerly Twitter. “If you think Grant is potentially the man of your dreams or you know someone who is, apply ASAP!!!”

All About the Next Bachelor: Grant Ellis

Image via ABC

Grant Ellis is the second Black Bachelor in history after Matt James. He is a New Jersey native who currently lives in Houston and is an Iona College alum. Although he is now a day trader, he had a professional career in basketball before a career-ending injury.

Ellis’ exit from The Bachelorette came after telling Tran that he was falling in love with her. “I poured everything out and it wasn’t enough,” he said after his elimination. “It just sucks knowing that you feel some way about somebody, and they don’t feel the same about you.”

Following the announcement that he will be the next Bachelor, the press release states, “A self-proclaimed mama’s boy, Grant’s infectious smile and unwavering positivity instantly brightens every room he enters. The former pro basketball player is passionate about his career as a day trader, but when he’s not immersed in the fast-paced world of finance, you can find him cheering on the Lakers, hitting strikes at the bowling alley, or belting out tunes at karaoke nights.”

The press release also states that he is “eager to embark on a journey filled with romance, adventure, and genuine connections. He hopes to find a partner who shares his values of loyalty, humor, and a deep appreciation for life’s simple pleasures.”

Tran’s season on The Bachelorette continues on Monday where hometown dates will begin. The Bachelor franchise can be streamed on Hulu.

The Bachelorette A single bachelorette dates multiple men over several weeks, narrowing them down to hopefully find her true love. Release Date January 8, 2003 Creator Mike Fleiss Cast Chris Harrison , Jesse Palmer Main Genre Reality Seasons 21 Creator(s) Mike Fleiss Production Company Next Entertainment, Telepictures Productions, Greenlight Films Expand

WATCH ON HULU