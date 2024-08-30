The Bachelor's newest star, Grant Ellis, just revealed who he's looking for in a suitor. After he was eliminated from the latest season of The Bachelorette, the 30-year-old was immediately announced to star in the 29th season of the reality dating franchise. While it won't be long till he graces our screens once more, the kind of person Ellis is after shouldn't be difficult to find based on his criteria.

During his appearance in Episode 9 of The Bachelorette, called "The Men Tell All," it was revealed that over 10,000 women had applied for his season of The Bachelor and the number keeps on growing. But out of those thousands of women, only one of them could potentially suit Ellis' ideal soulmate - a kind genuine soul.

"A kind soul. Somebody who is genuine. Somebody who were able to either through good or bad were able to sit down and talk about things. You know, ultimately, I know it's so cliche, but beauty fades, and I'm looking at what's in here. So somebody that's going to treat other people well, and we could ultimately build together a bond that's never going to fade."

What Can We Expect In Grant Ellis' Season of 'The Bachelor'?

Ellis' journey in The Bachelor franchise started in the 21st season of The Bachelorette, starring Jenn Tran. He made his first impression by beatboxing a song dedicated to her, and throughout the show, he continues to win Tran's heart as the couple once had a one-on-one date in New Zealand, and eventually became the fan favorite to win. Unfortunately, he was sent home during week 6 during the rose ceremony.

After it was announced that he would star in The Bachelor, Ellis began preparations before returning to our screens for a second chance at love. During his 'Men Tell All' episode appearance, he revealed that his main priority was developing his emotional intelligence, as well as working out. He was also given advice to be prepared for shirtless shots and said he would keep it in mind once the cameras rolled in.

The reason why his announcement was made early is because ABC executives wanted women to have the chance to apply to be part of his season, and it worked as thousands have already sent in their applications. It has yet to be revealed who the next crop of contestants will be, but hopefully, one of them will capture the Bachelor's heart.

The Bachelor season 29 is scheduled to air on ABC in 2025. In the meantime, the final episode of The Bachelorette will air on September 3, 2024. Follow Collider to keep up to date with the latest updates.