The last time the star of The Bachelor married the woman he proposed to was in 2013's Season 17 with Sean Lowe and Catherine Giudici. They wed a year later and are still together with three children. The successful relationships in later seasons are couples who stayed engaged after the finale. Needless to say, the odds haven't been in the bachelor's favor over the years. Joey Graziadei showed a lot of promise during his season. The handsome tennis coach was kind and fun to the contestants. But he was different with Kelsey Anderson, and he proposed to her at the end of his journey. Graziadei is currently competing on Dancing with the Stars Season 33. The couple looks great and happy, but do they make it to the wedding day? Here is why I think we should lower expectations.

Joey Graziadei and Kelsey Anderson Are Sticking to a Long Engagement After ‘The Bachelor'

Graziadei got engaged to the junior product manager around November 12, 2023. They finally openly talked about their engagement on After the Final Rose, which aired on March 25, 2024. I was happy for the couple and looked forward to their future. Not to mention, Graziadei seems to be protective over their engagement while competing on Dancing with the Stars with Jenna Johnson. "I said I wanted to be in a situation that I was comfortable, that I didn't have to worry about a lot of this noise, so I asked when I got on the show to be paired with someone that was in a successful and healthy relationship," he explained on The Ben and Ashley I Almost Famous podcast. It was a good move that paid off in my opinion, since there has yet to be any speculation about their professional relationship.

My hope for their future nuptials has started to decline, though. He dedicated his Viennese Waltz to Anderson and spoke about their future plans with Extra TV. "Once we get out of this whole experience, the goal is definitely to start thinking and working on what's going to be next for us," he said. "That's finding a place feeling comfortable where we're living and then trying to plan what's going to be next and that's the wedding. We said from the beginning we wanted to have a longer engagement." He mentioned the time he's spending away competing sets the timeline back. "We're not going to rush to it because we're really happy where we're at right now."

The Bachelors Have Let Me Down Too Many Times Before

We've experienced this song and dance before. More time can be a positive thing. The couple can learn more about each other since the star of The Bachelor has limited time with the contestants. However, with the longer the engagement, it feels less likely the couples will marry. Matt James continues to date Rachael Kirkconnell after the 2020 season, but they broke off their engagement. In 2024, James told People they still want to marry one day, but he'll need to propose again. To me, this honestly feels like how most men approach the show these days. They go on to find a girlfriend first and possibly their future wife second.

This makes all the marriage talk on The Bachelor feel like a waste of time. The show needs to address its commitment issue where men are terrible at making decisions, like Arie Luyendyk Jr. He initially proposed to Becca Kufrin and dumped Lauren Burnham. He later realized he made a mistake and dumped Becca and asked Lauren to take him back. They got married in 2019 and have three kids. We can't forget the disappointment of The Golden Bachelor. Gerry Turner proposed to Theresa Nist in the finale. They got married on television and then announced their break-up 99 days later. They revealed neither person wanted to move away from their family. This proves to me that rushing or pushing off marriage in the bachelor franchise might not matter. There is something about how contestants are approaching the show that gives little hope there will be another marriage from The Bachelor any time soon.

The Bachelor Franchise As a Whole Faces Similar Issues

Graziadei and Anderson make a beautiful couple. However, I can't help but wonder if The Bachelor stars' approach makes it doomed to end with the couple dating instead of getting married. The Bachelorette has a slightly better track record. Women haven't been plagued with as much indecision as their male counterparts, but they, too, take their time to walk down the aisle. Charity Lawson of Season 20, who also competed on Dancing with the Stars after her season, said she was putting a pause on wedding planning because she's looking for "normalcy" after the show. This might be another sign that something about the show's process makes wedding planning less exciting for contestants. However, women who wait before getting married have followed through with it in the past; JoJo Fletcher filmed her season in 2016 and got engaged to Jordan Rodgers. They finally tied the knot in 2022.

The franchise has continued to make stars but not new marriages for male leads. The male leads find love on the show while ignoring important things like location that could hinder the longevity of the relationship. They also seem okay with dating the woman they choose instead of marrying them. Graziadei and Anderson plan to wait before getting married. I can only hope wedding bells will be in their future... but I'm not holding my breath.

