The Bachelor Season 28’s fan-favorite lead, Joey Graziadei, is back in the spotlight, and this time, he’s getting personal and interacting with his followers, quite similar to how his fiancée, Kelsey Anderson does it! Graziadei, known for his appearances on The Bachelorette Season 20 and his winning turn on Dancing With the Stars Season 33 alongside Jenna Johnson, recently surprised followers by asking them to vote on Instagram about shaving off his mustache in the midst of the ongoing DWTS tour. Per ScreenRant, in a pair of playful Instagram stories on March 11, 2025, Graziadei shared this question: Should the facial hair stay or go? Fans voted in favor of a clean-shaven look, and Graziadei complied. He then debuted his refreshed, stubbled face while smiling for the camera during a tour stop in Mississippi. “Back to your regularly scheduled programming,” Graziadei called it.

It appears as if Graziadei is beginning to break the fourth wall on his socials with his fans, because the Graziadei we know is used to being a tad bit private with his fan following! In his latest Instagram post, he wished a happy birthday to his Bachelorette Season 20 co-star Tanner Christian Courtad as well and has enthusiastically asked fans to do the same!

Joey Graziadei and Kelsey Anderson Have Always Had To Deal With Endless Breakup Rumors Post ‘The Bachelor’

Both Graziadei and Anderson have consistently had to shut down breakup rumors one way or another. First, it was because the DWTS star made a series of Instagram posts with his partner Jenna Johnson without posting one with Anderson for a few days. Then it was him sharing and checking off items from his “30 Before I Turn 30” list — which seemingly looked like an indirect way to bugger off the rumors. More recently, it was Anderson herself who, after posting a video on TikTok, got called out for not wearing her engagement ring. To which, her response was:

“Ah, where is it? I don't know I'm scared, what the heck? I'm joking. I’m just not wearing it and you know what that means? It means I'm still engaged because it’s literally just a symbol. I’ve kind of warped it a little bit. I have to go get it fixed. One of the diamonds fell out because of how I was taking care of it before. So, now I’m trying to be more responsible. Joey’s walking around without an engagement ring and y'all didn’t say anything to him. It’s ‘cause I’m a woman. That's real nice.”

On the other hand, Graziadei did take to his Instagram 3 weeks ago and posted how he’s been so emotional and lucky to have Anderson. The two of them have their Instagram and TikTok feeds loaded with posts and affection for each other. Graziadei is currently on the DWTS tour, so they’re temporarily away from each other — although they live together in LA.

The Bachelor Season 29 episodes air Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. The finale episode will be out on March 24, 2025.

Your Rating close 10 stars 9 stars 8 stars 7 stars 6 stars 5 stars 4 stars 3 stars 2 stars 1 star 0/10 The Bachelor 9.3/10 Release Date March 25, 2002 Network Channel 5, BBC Three Writers Mike Fleiss Cast See All Hugo Speer Uncredited Where to watch Close WHERE TO WATCH BUY A single bachelor dates multiple women over several weeks, narrowing them down to hopefully find his true love. Franchise(s) The Bachelor Main Genre Reality Seasons 29 Character(s) Uncredited Creator(s) Mike Fleiss

Source: ScreenRant, Instagram, TikTok