The Bachelor Season 28 lead, Joey Graziadei, is opening up about his plans for the future, and a tennis comeback might just be in the cards. Joey has been playing the sport since the age of 13. However, he took a break to pursue his career in reality TV with appearances on The Bachelor franchise and Dancing With the Stars. While Joey wants to continue working in television, he isn’t ruling out a tennis comeback just yet.

In a recent interview with Florida Tennis, the former Bachelor reflected on everything that the sport has taught him over the years. Joey began his tennis journey in junior competitions before advancing to the college level. After that, he transitioned to a coaching role and became a tennis instructor in Hawaii. Joey claims that his years on the tennis court have taught him discipline and resilience, and these qualities helped him transition into reality TV.

Joey revealed that he took his teachings from the court and applied them to his DWTS performances. In Joey’s exact words: “Footwork was key. You have to be light on your feet in both.” The reality star added that his experience as a tennis coach also helped him hone his communication skills and problem-solving abilities, which ultimately helped him adapt to new dance techniques. With his reality TV fame, Joey has gotten to interact with his biggest tennis inspirations, including Novak Djokovic, James Blake, and Pam Shriver. “Tennis has taken me to places I never imagined,” expressed Joey.

