The Big Picture Lexi Young has emerged as a frontrunner on The Bachelor, impressing Joey with her humor and creating a strong connection.

Lexi was the first woman to meet Joey and has continued to build a deep connection with him.

While other connections have formed, it appears that Lexi may have a strong chance of making it far in the competition.

We're still early into Season 28 of The Bachelor, but so much has already happened. The ladies are fighting so hard for attention that Evaline Clark jumps over a table in a wedding dress to win musical chairs on the reality TV show. Maria Georgas worked hard to squash the gossip going around in the house during the cocktail hour. And we got our first one-on-one date where Daisy Kent talked about her hearing loss.

We'll eventually see Joey Graziadei give his final rose to one woman and possibly get down on one knee. The first episode starts with him standing on the beach for that final moment wiping away tears as a car drives away, most likely with one of the final ladies inside. Who makes it to the end? Joey revealed in week two that there is one woman he can see in his future.

The Bachelor A single bachelor dates multiple women over several weeks, narrowing them down to hopefully find his true love. Release Date March 25, 2002 Creator Mike Fleiss Cast Chris Harrison , Brad Womack , Jesse Palmer , Sean Lowe Main Genre Reality-TV Seasons 28

Joey Graziadei Hints That Lexi Young is a Frontrunner on The Bachelor

Image via Bachelor Nation on ABC

Week 2 ended with the nerve-wracking cocktail date. But there was one woman who felt confident. "I feel a sense of calm, which I think is a good sign. But I mean I'd be lying if I said I wasn't nervous," Lexi said in her interview. The digital strategist decided to have fun with him before the rose ceremony. She claimed she got her master's in fine arts, and she's been painting a picture the past few days in the house. But she needed him to pose to finish it. Lexi reveals a painting of Joey as a stick figure holding a tennis racket with her beside him, a nod to his love for the sport.

"Lexi surprised me again tonight. I'm getting this comedian-jokester side that she has," Joey said in his interview. "She's one of the people that I feel the most confident about so far, that I think could truly be my best friend." Lexi told him she had a crush on him and he returned the favor. They kissed for a second time. "On night one, I said that I felt confident that my fiancé could be in the room, and it's crazy. I feel like those words are holding even more true now because these connections are starting to build."

Lexi was the first woman to get out of the limo on night one and meet Joey. She complimented his eyes immediately and told him that she was originally from Toronto, Canada. She currently lives in Atlanta, Georgia. "The only reason I'm standing here is because you're here," she told him. Lexi revealed in her intro package that she has a health condition that could prevent her from having kids biologically. Their first interaction ended with them shaking off their nerves. Joey said she was very pretty as she walked into the mansion.

There is still a lot of time for things to change. Joey made a connection with Jess Edwards on night one, and she was the first woman he kissed. Jess later told the other ladies, which made things awkward. Joey says he's attracted to Maria, but needs that connection to go deeper. His one-on-one date with Daisy also went well. So how far will Lexi go? Anything could happen, but right now it looks like very far.

The Bachelor airs Mondays on ABC at 8 PM EST. Episodes can also be streamed on Hulu.

Watch on Hulu