Kelsey Anderson, who got engaged to Joey Graziadei at the end of The Bachelor Season 28, isn’t letting fans’ criticism get under her skin. After announcing that she and Joey plan to wait until 2026 or 2027 to tie the knot, which was always their original plan, Kelsey has found herself at the center of constant breakup rumors. Now, the reality star is taking a humorous approach in response to the chatter — albeit indirectly.

So what happened was, Kelsey posted a video on her official TikTok account, where she was showing off her blue nails. She started the video by saying, “Just got my nails done. And they’re BLURR,” while playing off on the word “blue.” On top of it, it seemed as if she was purposely acting silly in the video with her tone, playful demeanor, and all. As expected, one of the fans commented with a good old “Why are you behaving so weird?” Instead of replying to the comment under its thread, Kelsey decided to give a short video reply to it and posted that. Now in this other TikTok video, Kelsey went on to take an exaggerated, hilarious take — which probably wasn’t what the fan was expecting. The exact reply that we quote, and it’s Kelsey’s words, was:

“I think it started during my childhood, probably around the same time I started tying strings around rocks and dragging them down the street. I don't know. I think that it probably started there. But, then again, maybe it was caused by even earlier things in life. You know, maybe being one of five children. You know, I think that that always is kinda hard 'cause it's like you're fighting for your parents' attention. You're like, "what about me?! Haha. You had too many of us!" You know? Maybe there. I don't know. I don't know honestly. If you want to give me a call to dissect it, that's fine. 'Cause I probably need some, you know, dissecting in that area.”

Kelsey Anderson Is Clearly Just Being Playful

The comment section of this 2nd video is filled with people relating to Kelsey’s humor. She basically used the fan’s reply, twisted it on its head, and then made a joke by roasting herself along the way — kind of how Matthew Perry’s Chandler Bing in FRIENDS does it.

Instead of letting fans get under her skin, she’s choosing to enjoy her newly found fame without letting the comments and attention affect her. It’s also important for fans to understand that she was purposely being silly and weird in the first video. The Bachelor Season 29 starring Grant Ellis premieres Monday, January 27, 2025, at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.

