Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell, who met during Matt's season of The Bachelor, have split after four whole years together. Although the pair seemed like the picture-perfect couple, constantly posting their lives together on social media and updating fans on their relationship, they did not have an easy start.

During Matt's time as the Bachelor, while Rachael was a contestant, she was under fire for resurfaced racist allegations. Photos were posted online of Rachael and her college friends at an "antebellum plantation-themed ball", hosted by a fraternity. Considering Rachael was part of the first-ever season with a Black Bachelor, the backlash that she received for choosing to participate was valid, and Matt had every right to be concerned with her motives. With the news of the break-up and Rachael's concerning past, maybe this couple was doomed from the beginning.

'The Bachelor's' Matt James Led Rachael On

Image via ABC.

Despite Rachael's past, Matt was still aware of the situation. And in the end, he chose her. He knew what he was signing up for when he made it official with Rachael, which is why she was left so blindsided when he took to Instagram to announce their breakup, right before she had to hop on a flight for 12 hours.

Rachael recently appeared as a guest on Alex Cooper's podcast, Call Her Daddy, to explain the sudden turn of events. Fans of the couple were confused because just 12 hours before Matt announced their split, they were vacationing together and posting on social media in Tokyo, looking happily in love. "He said that at the end of the day, there were just qualities about me that he worries about having in a wife." Rachael then explained that after four years together, he should have known by now whether he saw a future with her that involved marriage and children. "He just didn't want me to end up resenting him by wasting more of my time if it didn't happen (a proposal). He just said, you know, 'You're beautiful, smart, and funny, and you'll find someone. You'll find a guy that will love you for you.' He just didn't think it was him. It was just a lot to hear at once because a few days before, you know, I'm hearing the opposite."

What Rachael claims Matt said to her sounds like the definition of gaslighting, which is manipulating someone using various psychological methods. Matt complimenting her, while also expressing that he was worried she would end up resenting him, while he was slowly resenting her himself, enough to break up with her, is gaslighting. In this specific situation, Matt was in the wrong. He gave her the wrong impression for so long, all while knowing there was no future, but made her feel bad for possibly resenting him.

Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell Were Too Different

Later in the interview, Rachael mentioned that a huge factor that led to their split was a fight over a restaurant that she had chosen. Matt is a "foodie" and posts reviews throughout his social media accounts, rating the food itself and the restaurants he travels to. Rachael was upset with herself for choosing a restaurant that did not fit his style. She explained that she felt that she had let Matt down. Matt reacted by telling her that she should not be upset. "What is going to happen in life when something really terrible happens? How are you going to react to things that are actually really scary?" is what Rachael claimed Matt asked after she expressed her feelings towards the situation. This is another example of gaslighting: he made Rachael feel like she was not allowed to be upset, when she was actually just looking out for his "foodie" credibility. This situation shows they see the world differently. Rachael feels deeply and overthinks, whereas Matt cannot understand why.

Obviously, their relationship was rockier than fans expected. Perhaps their relationship was doomed from the start. Maybe Matt struggled to see a future with Rachael because of her allegations, and he never quite got over it. If that is the case, who could blame him? However, he led her on by making her think there was a proposal in the future, while he always knew there wouldn't be.

