The Bachelor controversial couple Matt James and Rachel Kirkconnell, have split and now people close to them are opening up about their breakup. Now, their friend, journalist T.J. Holmes, shared insight into their relationship and what James had planned for his life with Kirkconnell. According to Holmes, everything was still fine between them and Holmes even said that James still wanted to marry her.

Talking about the situation on his podcast, Amy & T.J., that he co-hosts with his partner, Amy Robach. There, he shared what James felt about the situation. “Matt obviously wasn’t fooling her or trying to trick her. I had plenty of conversations with this dude.” James and Kirkconnell were together for 4 years before the two broke up. But Holmes felt confident in talking about it after Kirkconnell shared her own thoughts on the Call Her Daddy podcast with host Alex Cooper. “Now that she said it, I feel more comfortable saying it. He’s talked about marrying this woman. He’s talked about them having kids,” Holmes said. “He talked about it plenty privately. [I] had this conversation tons of times with this dude.”

But Holmes then there's a reason for the split. “Something changed along the way,” he noted. “And her argument is she didn’t know about it. She didn’t even think he knew the breakup was going to come.” This comes after Kirkconnell shared that their break-up came from James havinga realization that they just weren't compatible.

Rachael Kirkconnell Spoke About Her Break-Up on 'Call Her Daddy'

Kirkconnell shared her own feelings on the podcast, talking about the decision that led to their split. “He said that at the end of the day there were just qualities about me that he worries about having in a wife. At the end of the day, there are things that we aren’t compatible with and the whole accountability and saying sorry and all that was really the main thing,” she said. “It was just one of those things where he, I think, just had this realization that ‘I should want to propose to you by this time. Like, at this point in our relationship, I should be wanting those things and I should be ready for that. But I’m not still, I still don’t feel like we’re ready or I don’t feel like I’m ready. I don’t know if I ever see myself proposing to you. I can’t actually see myself married to you.’”