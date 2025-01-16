Another The Bachelor couple has bitten the dust and gone their separate ways. On Thursday, January 16, Matt James posted on his Instagram what seemed to be a tribute to his girlfriend Rachel Kirkconnell, but that post ended up being a breakup announcement. They met back in 2020 when Matt was The Bachelor and Rachel won his season by continuing their relationship without an engagement. The couple went through many hardships at the beginning of their relationship, but they were happy together for four years.

Even though the couple continued their relationship after the show, they both decided to take a break from each other because Rachel was involved in a scandal, and they decided to go their separate ways to heal in their own way. Back in 2021, though, they decided to give their relationship another shot and had been together ever since.

Another Couple Goes Through The Bachelor Curse

Matt James and Rachel Kirkconnell went through a very difficult time at the beginning of their relationship. Rachel was always the fan-favorite to win the show as it could be seen that she and Matt had a great connection. She went on to win the show, but they ultimately decided to continue instead of getting engaged like past contestants. It seemed they would live happily ever after, but as soon as she was announced as the winner, she was involved in a scandal in which photos had resurfaced of her attending an Antebellum-themed party in college. As the franchise's first Black Bachelor, Matt had a weight on his shoulders about the scandal and how to move forward with it, so they ultimately decided to split up so she could take time and take accountability for the actions that she had done.

The couple was not together at the beginning of 2021, but by May 2021 they confirmed that they had gotten back together and were more in love than ever. Matt told People Magazine about their relationship and what the future looked like for them. "I've learned a lot. And at the end of day, everything that we've been through has prepared us for the future. It felt like the world was against us. Some people felt like the situation was blown out of proportion and others felt like it hadn't gotten enough attention. We were just trying to enjoy each other and grow our relationship without having to deal with people we didn't even know weighing in."

Since Matt's post on Instagram, Rachel has not commented on the split. The couple now joins the many different failed relationships from the franchise. The Bachelor Season 29 premieres on January 27 on ABC and is available to stream on Hulu.

