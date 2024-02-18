The Big Picture Producers of The Bachelor avoid addressing racial issues, causing fans to question franchise integrity.

When confronted with inquiries about the show's controversial racial issues, The Bachelor producers struggled to maintain their composure. The resulting awkwardness has caused fans to question the integrity of the once-beloved reality television franchise. At an ABC panel during the Television Critics Association's winter press tour, NPR's TV critic Eric Deggans posed a thought-provoking question to the show's executive producers, Jason Elrich, Claire Freeland, and Bennett Graebner. Eric Deggans asked, "Why does it seem like The Bachelor has such a hard time dealing with racial issues? And have you learned anything from these past scandals that have led to the departure of Chris Harrison?" The producers seemed ill-prepared to tackle such a significant question.

Executive producer Claire Freeland responded, "I can speak to where we are now." Freeland, having previously worked on The Bachelor (Canada), recently joined the American version in 2023. Freeland further stated, "I think, so far, we've been putting our money where our mouth is. This is something that we're always working on, and we'll continue to do so moving forward."

It's no secret that the franchise has a troubled past regarding addressing racial issues. When Deggan challenged Freeland's response and pressed for a direct answer, Deggan pointedly stated, "That doesn't answer the question. Why has The Bachelor struggled to deal with race, particularly when black people are the stars of the show?" This question was met with an uncomfortable silence, creating an awkward atmosphere that left everyone disappointed. Deggan then concludes, "I guess we have our answer." The Bachelor has been on the air since 2002, yet it took until 2017 for the first black female, Rachel Lindsay, to be featured as "The Bachelorette," and until 2021 for a black male, Matt James, to be "The Bachelor" in season 25.

Rachel Lindsay Cut Ties With 'The Bachelor' Franchise After Airing Grievances With Racism

Rachel Lindsay gained recognition during her appearance on season 21 of The Bachelor. In 2017, she made history as the first black "Bachelorette," although her season was not without its share of controversy. According to PEOPLE, contestant Lee Garrett had tweets resurface, allegedly containing derogatory remarks about the Black Lives Matter movement and comparing the NAACP to the KKK along with Islamophobic comments. Unfortunately, this was not Rachel's only encounter with racism within The Bachelor franchise. Fast forward to 2021, during Matt James's season, another contestant's damaging social media posts emerged, dragging Rachel and the host, Chris Harrison, into the spotlight.

During Matt James' season, contestant Rachael Kirkconnell faced criticism when a photo resurfaced of her dressed in Native American attire at an "old south" antebellum party in 2018. In an interview with Rachel Lindsay, Chris Harrison defended Kirkconnell and urged people to show compassion rather than criticize her past actions. However, Harrison's defense received significant backlash, leading to a public apology from him. Ultimately, after 19 years, Harrison decided to step away from The Bachelor franchise in 2021 due to the controversy surrounding his defense of Kirkconnell.

In an episode of the podcast Trading Secrets, Harrison stated, "I still look at this as a blessing in my life. But, with that said, I knew I had to remove myself from what became a very toxic situation, and I did, and that was a very difficult situation." Unfortunately, Harrison's involvement in the racism controversy only fueled more controversy surrounding The Bachelor and its handling of such issues. The Bachelor producers' avoidance of addressing this matter will only further fuel the growing perception that the franchise has racist tendencies. This was not the end, as Matt James would later have an experience he strongly needed to address.

Matt James Takes Back His Power of Telling His Own Narrative

Matt James' season faced a wave of controversy following the Rachael racism scandal and the host Harrison's defense of her actions. As the first black male "bachelor," this season was supposed to be a groundbreaking moment for The Bachelor franchise, aligning itself with the Black Lives Matter movement. In June 2020, ABC Entertainment President Karey Burke said in a statement that the network had a "responsibility to make sure the love stories we're seeing onscreen are representative of the world we live in." However, in an interview with the LA Times, James expressed his deep disappointment with how his season was portrayed, deviating from what he was initially promised.

James boldly stated, "The Bachelor botched its opportunity to reverse its troubled history." Furthermore, apart from the ongoing debate surrounding his connection with Rachael, viewers expressed dissatisfaction with exploiting his vulnerable relationship with his father for television purposes. The entire Bachelor franchise must cease turning a blind eye to its approach towards addressing racism. In numerous instances, producers have disregarded or downplayed such behaviors, leading many to label the show's environment as toxic and unwelcoming.

