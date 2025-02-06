The Bachelor is one of the most popular reality shows in T.V. history. Originally debuting in March 2002, the show has had 29 seasons so far, and led to multiple spin-offs, including The Bachelorette, Bachelor in Paradise, and The Golden Bachelor. Nowadays, even if you don’t find love on the dating competition, you’re likely to find clout. Many contestants have turned their Bachelor appearance into a full-time career, explaining how ABC always finds a handful of interesting and willing contestants.

But the show has stricter casting rules than you may have thought. You must be 21-years old at the time of application as well as legally single, though divorced or widowed applicants are allowed. Hopefuls must also agree to undergo a background check and psychological evaluation plus be available to film for 6 to 9 weeks, during which time no phones or social media are allowed. But the most shocking casting rule concerns location. While Bachelor welcomes applicants from both the U.S. and Canada, there’s one Canadian province that’s excluded – Quebec. Any applications from legal residents of Quebec are immediately rejected, even if the applicant is a Canadian citizen. When you consider the marginalization of French Canadians, and The Bachelor’s infamy for lack of diversity, it makes this casting rule even more problematic.

The Bachelor Excludes Quebec – Why it’s Problematic