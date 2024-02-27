The Big Picture The Bachelor franchise aims to be more inclusive by considering a spin-off for a queer version.

The Golden Bachelor was a ratings hit. Now The Golden Bachelorette is on the horizon. The executive producers of The Bachelor are optimistic of a reality television spin-off for a queer version. Executive Producer Jason Ehrlich said: "The most wonderful thing is that love is universal and so is the frustration of not finding love. We'd love this opportunity to tell all kinds of people's stories." If ABC were to give it the green light, there would be an audience eager to see how universal love truly is.

Since its inception in 2002, The Bachelor has been the pinnacle of a reality television dating program. The Bachelorette became a spin-off a year later. And from there, Bachelor Nation was born. Throughout the 28 seasons of The Bachelor and 20 seasons of The Bachelorette, the program has become the premiere viewing for watching adults find love. Through the juicy drama and emotional moments, the format has remained the same, but it took until last year before the program realized that other people aside from those in their 20s and 30s were looking for love. Enter The Golden Bachelor.

The inaugural season brought in 72-year-old Gerry Turner, who was looking for his next partner among 22 women over the age of 60. Billed as the senior citizen season, The Golden Bachelor became the highest-rated debut for an unscripted season for ABC, helping to revive the franchise. With the success of The Golden Bachelor, ABC ordered The Golden Bachelorette for 2024. Proving that going beyond their normal demographic can find an audience, it's time for The Bachelor and The Bachelorette to open up love to the LGBTQ+ community.

'The Bachelor' Set the Blueprint For Reality TV Dating Done Right

At the heart of The Bachelor, the show is about finding "the one." Yes, it uses the tropes of reality television to entertain and engage its audience, but the emotional journey of dating and finding out which eligible bachelorette they want to spend the rest of their life with is the centerpiece of the show. And vice versa for The Bachelorette. While talking to Variety, the Executive Producer team for the franchise discussed how the franchise was growing, and one of their goals was to introduce a gay Bachelor. While members of the LGBTQ+ community have been featured on Bachelor in Paradise, the next step is to bring the community to the main show. Executive Producer Bennett Graebner is ready to "check out the other box" with a gay bachelor now that The Golden Bachelor has already been checked. So how do they put it in motion? That's the question. What exactly are they waiting for?

As Lin-Manuel Miranda famously decried during his Tony Award Speech in 2016, "Love is love is love." And the same should be made true for the flagship series. It's not like there would be a shortage of eligible gay bachelors! Should a queer-centric season of The Bachelor be put into motion, the series would still maintain its normal format, but it would also serve as an educational tool to teach its viewers about the spectrum of people within the LGBTQ+ umbrella. As queer media has found its footing within the mainstream, the stigma and stereotypes surrounding the LGBTQ+ has evolved and, for the most part, found more acceptance. While it surely is maddening that after all the aired seasons within The Bachelor franchise, there has yet to be a gay Bachelor, these things take time. It may be better to bring it to life properly than rush it to fulfill a desire.

The Bachelor and The Bachelorette are known for bringing heart-wrenching backstories to the screen. The home visits where the contestants visit their loved ones are an opportunity to bring insight to the people they're watching. Within a queer-centric season, these visits to home to see their family might have an even bigger impact. The most prevalent personal stories coming from the LGBTQ+ community on reality television come from RuPaul's Drag Race. These moments are often universal to the queer community, and should these stories find their way onto The Bachelor, they could reach an even bigger and broader audience, especially when it comes to family. Whether it's their biological family or their chosen family, highlighting the importance of family would help to continue to prove how love truly is universal.

Queer Dating Shows Exist, But They're Not Like 'The Bachelor'

Should the Executive Producers get their way and have "The Gay Bachelor" green-lit, it wouldn't be the first queer dating program in the history of reality TV. The first gay dating show was Bravo's appalling Boy Meets Boy, a program where half the contestants were straight and if they deceived the suitor, they would win a cash prize of $25,000. The show, which aired in 2003, may have given a platform to tell LGBTQ+ stories, but the homophobic twist showed how much more evolution a gay dating show needed. Boy Meets Boy used gay men as a prop for entertainment. After that debacle, other shows tried their hand at highlighting LGBTQ+ romance. A Shot at Love with Tila Tequila brought together male and female contestants as they tried to win the love of the titular star. Finding Prince Charming attempted to capture the spirit of The Bachelor, but it didn't quite find an audience.

For its eighth season, Are You the One? introduced an entire cast of genderfluid and sexually fluid individuals in their attempt to find the one. In the UK, Danii Minogue hosted a series called I Kissed a Boy where the guys had to share a kiss before they could talk or flirt. It was such a success that, just like The Bachelor, they will debut the female spinoff called I Kissed a Girl. The Ultimatum delivered an all-LGBTQ+ cast called The Ultimatum: Queer Love. Even the Drag Race universe took one of their biggest stars, Vanessa Vanjie Mateo, as they tried to find her love on Vanjie: 24 Hours of Love. When it comes to offering a very specific vantage point into the queer community, OUTtv offered For the Love of DILFs. The list goes on and on.

Regardless of the program, each of these attempts to capture the lighting in the bottle that is The Bachelor never quite came to fruition. With The Bachelor having such a well-known and specific format, the other LGBTQ+ dating shows needed to find their own niche and gimmick. Sometimes the twists and turns didn't genuinely showcase the queer community in a positive light. Simply changing the individuals while keeping the format the same will allow The Bachelor to help prove love is universal. Many of the other programs featured messy moments ripe for reality television. Avoiding those stereotypes will be essential in the storytelling of a queer version of The Bachelor.

The moral of the story as to why a queer-centric season of The Bachelor is important is to prove that the LGBTQ+ community is just the same as heterosexuals when searching for "the one." We all feel the butterflies of looking into the eyes of a potential partner. We all feel the sting and pain of heartbreak. And it's time that Bachelor Nation sees that. The time is right. And the time is now.

The Bachelor and The Bachelorette air on ABC. It can be streamed the next day on Hulu.

