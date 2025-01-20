The Bachelor Season 25 winner, Rachael Kirkconnell, has confirmed her split from her boyfriend of four years, Matt James. The duo had been active on social media throughout their relationship, sharing food videos from their travels and gushing about each other in separate Instagram posts.

When Matt James posted a cryptic post on Instagram about his relationship with Rachael Kirkconnell on January 16, 2025, Bachelor Nation was left in shock. Especially because James had posted a food reel on Instagram just hours ago featuring his now ex-girlfriend. Fans were left baffled, and speculations were raging, especially with no formal statement from Kirkconnell. However, The Bachelor Season 25 winner was active in the comment section of her latest Instagram post, from December 6, 2024, which was a birthday reel for her ex-beau, James. Fans had flooded the comment section with support for The Bachelor alum, who liked all the well wishes from fans — indirectly confirming the split. One of the fan comments liked by Kirkconnell read the following:

“The more I’m thinking about it the more I think he completely blindsided her with this. Give her some grace and let her respond in her own time.”

There is no public knowledge on the cause of the split or any other insight regarding what went wrong between the duo save from James’ post. The duo first met on The Bachelor Season 25 and, save a few initial bumps in the road, had been dating ever since. In the post, which featured a snap of the former couple from their time on The Bachelor, he wished for God to give them both the strength to mend their hearts and maintain peace.

Rachael Kirkconnell’s Social Media Activity Is Fueling the Fire on Speculations

Rachael Kirkconnell is not holding back from breadcrumbing fans on the reason for her split! Although the reason for their split is unknown, The Bachelor alum has taken to her social media to repost cryptic posts that are possibly hinting toward the reason for the split.

According to US Weekly, Kirkconnell posted a TikTok where the caption read, “Actual footage of me breaking into my friend’s man’s house after finding out they cheated.” The Bachelor alum also reposted a TikTok fan compilation of scenes from Sex and the City in which Carrie says she missed her ex-fiancé, Aidan. Carrie had cheated on Aidan with Mr. Big, who she ended up marrying in the 2008 Sex and the City film.

All of these insights are just speculation and need to be taken with a grain of salt. Kirkconnell has yet to address the split publicly and has not outright accused James of infidelity. The Bachelor Season 29, starring Grant Ellis, will premiere on ABC on January 27, 2025. In the meantime, you can stream the show’s previous seasons on Hulu.

