The Bachelor couple Kaity Biggar and Zach Shallcross are tying the knot in 2025! Biggar and Shallcross met and fell in love during The Bachelor Season 27, which aired in 2023. The couple has been going strong since then, and even got engaged again when Shallcross proposed to Biggar for a second time back in November 2024. While the couple has previously claimed that they are in no rush to get married, it seems like they’re ready to make things official.

During the March 19, 2025, episode of the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast, Biggar confirmed the big news. However, she chose to keep the exact date of her and Shallcross’ nuptials under wraps. Biggar also shared that the two of them will have a simple city hall ceremony rather than an extravagant wedding. According to the reality star, she and Shallcross made the decision after they started planning their wedding and received quotes ranging from $70,000 to $80,000.

Biggar revealed that she and her fiancé wanted to fund their wedding by themselves. But when they realized how expensive it was going to be, they decided to just “sign the damn paper” at their local courthouse. Biggar and Shallcross are still planning on having a big party for their loved ones after saying their vows. The Bachelor Nation alum added that the small wedding wasn’t Shallcross’ idea, but he was happy to go along with whatever she wanted.

Kaity Biggar and Zach Shallcross Look Back at Their Relationship

On March 21, 2025, Biggar and Shallcross took to Instagram to share a reel of their that showcased their relationship over the years. The reel featured videos of the couple’s major relationship milestones, including their first meeting, their time on The Bachelor Season 27, Shallcross’ proposal, and many others. “When they say you’ll never make it as a couple,” read the text on the video.

Many members of Bachelor Nation took to the comments to congratulate the couple. Bachelor host Jesse Palmer wrote: “I can’t tell you how happy I am for the two of you.” Joey Graziadei, Jenn Tran, and Serena Pitt were among other Bachelor alums who reacted to the happy news.

Back in 2023, Biggar and Shallcross spoke to PEOPLE about the future of their relationship after The Bachelor Season 27. Biggar shared that they want nothing more than to live a “normal life” with each other. At the time, she added that the two of them saw marriage and kids as a long-term goal. However, back then, their primary focus was to travel the world together. The reality couple also took the opportunity to express how excited they were to start their lives together. Biggar added that the two of them were a team and made sure to communicate everything, which is why she was confident that they were going to be “amazing life partners.”