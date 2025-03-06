Grant Ellis' season of The Bachelor is coming to a close, and to be completely honest, it's been a snooze fest of a season. There have been no jaw-dropping scandals, major plot twists, or notorious villains this season; everyone is just simply moving through the motions. However, some online drama between two contestants, Carolina Sofia and Dina Lupancu, is heating up — which is becoming more interesting than anything we've seen this season. The two contestants, who were seemingly in each other's corners, suddenly began taking shots at each other on TikTok. The online feud is turning out to really garner quite a bit of buzz — turning viewers' attention back to the show. This TikTok beef may be just what The Bachelor needs to salvage this boring season.

What Happened Between Carolina Sofia and Dina Lupancu?

Carolina and Dina's feud really came out of left field considering the two were backing each other up during episode 4. Carolina had already been ruffling some feathers this season, but things came to a head when she expressed that she didn't feel that she knew Grant well enough to get engaged to him after just one date. The other women were oddly upset by this, especially Juliana Pasquarosa, who called her ungrateful. During the cocktail party, Dina was the only one who jumped to Carolina's defense. She expressed to the group that she understood how Carolina felt. Carolina told Dina that she loved her and thanked her for standing up for her. It was heartwarming to see the two of them understand each other. However, things very quickly took a turn for the worse between the two.

A day after episode 4 aired, Dina took to TikTok posting a video in which she lip-synced to the viral audio clip, "Because you know in a moment, it could all boom." Dina captioned the post, "When you defend the one person nobody else would... just to get played the next week." She also wrote, "Your Honor I'd like to withdraw as counsel." Being a lawyer, Dina is clearly implying that she regrets defending Carolina. In response, Carolina posted a video lip-syncing to the same trending audio, but captioned it "Seeing someone use this sound as if I don't have screenshots of our conversation as evidence." Dina then posted another video in which she wrote, "I tease next week's preview and she responds with...a threat? Interesting tactic but on brand I guess." Dina was clearly using the video as a tactic to promote the next week's episode, but Carolina took it as a personal attack.

So what was Dina previewing? Well, we now know that Dina and Carolina get into a blowup in episode 5. Dina becomes increasingly frustrated with Carolina, who is monopolizing her time with Grant, yet constantly complaining about how she has no time with him. The ladies all feel that Carolina has become this cloud of negativity looming over them. During the cocktail party, Dina goes off on Carolina, saying "Do you not have any free will? Could you not stop a conversation?" referring to Carolina hogging time with Grant. However, during the rose ceremony, Carolina pulls Dina aside, and thanks her for defending her the week prior. The two seemingly make up before Carolina is sent home. Considering their online feud now, I think we can say their beef has not been completely squashed.

The TikTok Feud Is the Perfect Way to Promote the Season