A must-watch for any reality TV lovers, The Bachelor has become a juggernaut in the reality genre thanks to 27 seasons and many spin-offs. Now ready to return for its remarkable 28th season, the anticipation is palpable to find out whether it is a breeze of nerves or, in fact, love that is in the air. This year's eligible bachelor, Joey Graziadei, is a face well known to fans of the show after first appearing on Season 20 of The Bachelorette and trying to capture the affection of Charity Lawson. However, after just missing out and finishing as a runner-up, Joey is ready to now take center stage firm in the knowledge that, although he failed to win Charity's heart, he certainly won the heart of the viewers. With a glint in his eye and secured by his trademark charm, Joey is ready to find the love of his life, but who exactly are the women participating in the show? Here is a comprehensive guide for all the budding hopefuls ready to take part in The Bachelor Season 28.

The Bachelor A single bachelor dates multiple women over several weeks, narrowing them down to hopefully find his true love. Release Date March 25, 2002 Creator Mike Fleiss Cast Chris Harrison , Brad Womack , Jesse Palmer , Sean Lowe Main Genre Reality-TV Seasons 28

Allison (Philadelphia, Pennsylvania)

26-year-old realtor Allison is actually the sister of fellow competitor Lauren, with Season 28 marking the first time a pair of sisters have competed on The Bachelor. This competition won't be awkward for the duo though, as they have openly admitted to dating the same man before.

Autumn (St Louis, Missouri)

26-year-old account executive Autumn, as part of one of two sets of twins, will be hoping her grounded roots from a large family will give her an endearing edge over her competition.

Chandler (New York, New York)

24-year-old graphic designer Chandler is open about her rich history of failed relationships, although her experience is only likely to improve her chances in the competition.

Chrissa (Abbotsford, British Columbia)

A 26-year-old marketing director from British Columbia, Chrissa's best asset is the fact that she has actually been engaged before. Experience is surely key in any competition.

Daisy (Becker, Minnesota)

25-year-old account executive Daisy has aspirations to one day become a successful author, but will she be able to write a love story for herself and Joey?

Edwina (Atlanta, Georgia)

25-year-old Edwina is no stranger to a competitive environment as the owner of her own crochet business. Will her independence be the sort of trait Joey is looking for?

Erika (North Bergen, New Jersey)

25-year-old leasing agent Erika is another who dreams of becoming an author. With the plot of The Bachelor Season 28 yet to be written, will she become a protagonist?

Evalin (San Antonio, Texas)

29-year-old Evalin has openly admitted to being a big fan of Charity Lawson, the bachelorette from Joey's season. As a full-time nanny, it's clear Evalin has a strong desire for care, which may help her go all the way in the competition.

Jenn (Miami, Florida)

25-year-old physician assistant student Jenn, considering her occupation and her certainty about the existence of aliens, is a woman with both brains and belief, with this combination perhaps undeniably desirable.

Jessica (San Diego, California)

24-year-old executive assistant Jessica has a self-titled style of "country glamour", but is that the sort of thing Joey is looking for?

Katelyn (Santa Fe, New Mexico)

25-year-old radiochemist Katelyn is no stranger to playing games as a self-declared queen of cribbage.

Kayla (Hamilton, Ohio)

27-year-old Harry Potter fan Kayla will be hoping that her skills as a professional guidance counselor will help her win Season 28 of The Bachelor.

Kelsey A. (New Orleans, Louisiana)

25-year-old junior project manager Kelsey A. has a kind heart with a penchant for giving with dreams of one day starting her own nonprofit.

Kelsey T. (Los Angeles, California)

31-year-old Kelsey T. is the joint oldest competitor on The Bachelor Season 28 and, as an actor, she will be hoping to put in the performance of a lifetime and win the show.

Kyra (Miami, Florida)

26-year-old paralegal Kyra is a huge fan of the game The Sims, but will her talent for crafting relationships translate from a video game into the real world?

Lanie (Philadelphia, Pennsylvania)

27-year-old realtor Lanie has a love for exploring the world with a dream of one day owning a property in Greece. The question remains, will the love of her life, Joey, be joining her on the trip?

Lauren (Philadelphia, Pennsylvania)

The other half of The Bachelor's first set of sisters, 28-year-old nurse Lauren, is a self-proclaimed true romantic, a trait that may give her an advantage.

Lea (Waipahu, Hawaii)

23-year-old Lea is an account manager from Hawaii with a love for all things water-based. As a cliff diving enthusiast and a fan of canoe paddling since childhood, will her success in the water translate onto the solid ground of The Bachelor?

Lexi (Atlanta, Georgia)

30-year-old digital strategist Lexi is much more than beauty, with her impressive intelligence, marked by a top 1% graduation score in her MBA summer program at MIT, one of her stand-out characteristics.

Madina (Charlotte, North Carolina)

31-year-old mental health therapist Madina is ready to do what it takes to win, although let's hope her hatred of all things camping won't be too big a dealbreaker for Joey.

Maria (Kleinburg, Ontario)

29-year-old executive assistant Maria is sure of her success on Season 28 of The Bachelor, not least because of a recent psychic reading that told her Joey is her future husband.

Marlena (West Palm Beach, Florida)

26-year-old finance writer Marlena is hoping that winning The Bachelor is the next step in her solid five-year plan which includes getting married, having two kids, and fostering five dogs.

Natalie (Sudbury, Canada)

26-year-old Nat is a fan of love almost as much as she is a fan of sleep, having admitted to trying to sleep for 12 hours every night; as a registered nurse though, that sounds like a tricky feat to pull off.

Rachel (Honolulu, Hawaii)

26-year-old ICU nurse Rachel is hoping to be fearless of the competition on The Bachelor... certainly less afraid than she is of frogs at least.

Samantha H. (Nashville Tennessee)

The joint oldest competitor on this year's The Bachelor, CPA Sam H. dreams of having a destination wedding, but will it be to bachelor Joey?

Samantha W. (Miami, Florida)

25-year-old Samantha is currently a pro football cheerleader and is certainly no stranger to the spotlight, having been both a Disney World princess and a pageant queen. Will she be the right queen for Joey?

Sandra (Nashville, Tennessee)

A 26-year-old cybersecurity consultant, intelligent Sandra believes she would have thrived in the 80s, but here's hoping she can thrive in the here and now on The Bachelor.

Starr (Delray Beach, Florida)

25-year-old Starr is a proud mental health consultant from Florida who boasts an uncanny impression of Britney Spears. However, it will have to be as the best version of herself if Starr wants to go all the way on The Bachelor.

Sydney (Newport, Rhode Island)

28-year-old Sydney is a lover of cats who runs her own vintage store. A fondness for all things sweet will be endearing to Joey, but perhaps she will have to show a more competitive side if she wants to win Season 28.

Talyah (Huntington Beach, California)

23-year-old Talyah is an esthetician from The Golden State who is great at her job and loves nothing more than cozying up with her chihuahua Lil Mama and watching reruns of Gossip Girl.

Taylor (Chicago, Illinois)

23-year-old Taylor is a proud recruiter, although how will she fare when it isn't her doing the recruiting on The Bachelor?

Zoe (Atlanta, Georgia)

24-year-old artist Zoe is a dab hand at sculpting, welding, and photography. Here's hoping that her keen eye for precision and detail will see her far into the competition.

The Bachelor Season 28 launches on ABC on Monday, January 22, 2024, at 8 p.m. ET. You can catch up on previous seasons of the show right now via Hulu.

